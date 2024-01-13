en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

FAA Extends Grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 Indefinitely Amid Safety Concerns

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
FAA Extends Grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 Indefinitely Amid Safety Concerns

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has indefinitely extended the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet, mandating further safety checks in the aftermath of an incident where a cabin panel detached mid-flight from an Alaska Airlines aircraft. This decision comes as a blow to operators of the MAX 9, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines, who have been forced to cancel numerous flights, and to Boeing, whose reputation took a hit after two fatal crashes involving the MAX 8 model in 2018 and 2019.

Grounding Extended Indefinitely

The FAA’s ruling affects 171 planes, and the agency has ordered re-inspections of 40 aircraft before contemplating their return to service. The decision to extend the grounding indefinitely is a measure of the agency’s concern over potential safety issues. The FAA has pledged to heighten its oversight of Boeing’s production processes and is considering the involvement of an independent entity in certifying the safety of new aircraft, a role previously held by Boeing itself. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation to ascertain if there was a failure in the manufacturing process, such as missing or improperly tightened bolts.

Boeing Under Scrutiny

The FAA is zeroing in on potential breakdowns in Boeing’s production, questioning the efficacy of quality control checks and the adherence to proper assembly sequences. Boeing, in conjunction with its supplier Spirit AeroSystems, has pledged to cooperate fully with the FAA’s audit. The intensified scrutiny from the FAA could precipitate a change in the longstanding practice of delegating certain safety tasks to the manufacturer. The Allied Pilots Association and numerous industry experts have expressed their support for increased oversight and voiced skepticism regarding Boeing’s brand and processes.

Implications for the Industry

The FAA’s decision has far-reaching implications for the aviation industry. Airlines now face the challenge of canceled flights and disrupted schedules. The grounding of the MAX 9 fleet has also dealt a blow to Boeing’s financial standing and reputation. The company’s shares closed down 2.2% on the day of the FAA’s announcement and have decreased nearly 12% since the incident on January 5. This comes on the heels of the two fatal MAX 8 crashes, which had already significantly eroded confidence in Boeing.

Ultimately, the FAA’s decision marks a turning point in the relationship between regulators and manufacturers, signaling the potential for increased oversight and less delegation of safety tasks. In the wake of these developments, it remains to be seen how Boeing and the wider aviation industry will adapt to these changes to ensure passenger safety.

0
Aviation Safety United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
20 mins ago
Radhika Apte and Fellow Passengers Trapped Inside Aerobridge at Mumbai Airport
Acclaimed actor Radhika Apte, along with an unspecified number of fellow passengers, found themselves in a disconcerting situation at Mumbai Airport recently. They were trapped inside an aerobridge, a structure that links the terminal to the airplane, by an unnamed airline after their 8:30 am flight was postponed for reasons not revealed. ‘Locked In Without
Radhika Apte and Fellow Passengers Trapped Inside Aerobridge at Mumbai Airport
FAA Investigates Boeing Following Mid-flight Door Plug Blowout
1 hour ago
FAA Investigates Boeing Following Mid-flight Door Plug Blowout
Lia Ocampo's 'We Love Flying' Inspires Children to Dream Big and Explore Aviation
3 hours ago
Lia Ocampo's 'We Love Flying' Inspires Children to Dream Big and Explore Aviation
Alliance Air Adds Extra Flights to Lakshadweep Amid Surging Tourism Interest
41 mins ago
Alliance Air Adds Extra Flights to Lakshadweep Amid Surging Tourism Interest
Michael Zach Steps Up as New Head of Ground Services at Flughafen Wien AG
53 mins ago
Michael Zach Steps Up as New Head of Ground Services at Flughafen Wien AG
Cirrus Aircraft's SR Series G7: A Significant Evolution in Personal Aviation
58 mins ago
Cirrus Aircraft's SR Series G7: A Significant Evolution in Personal Aviation
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Raises Concerns over China's Human Rights Abuses in High-Level Meeting
15 seconds
U.S. Raises Concerns over China's Human Rights Abuses in High-Level Meeting
The Tigers vs Phoenix Heat: A Clash of Titans in Bermuda Netball Association Senior League
27 seconds
The Tigers vs Phoenix Heat: A Clash of Titans in Bermuda Netball Association Senior League
War Room Tavern: Albany's New Hub for Political Nightlife
2 mins
War Room Tavern: Albany's New Hub for Political Nightlife
Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's Town Hall Disrupted by Climate Protesters
2 mins
Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's Town Hall Disrupted by Climate Protesters
Elvis Merzlikins Discusses Future with Blue Jackets Amid Trade Speculations
3 mins
Elvis Merzlikins Discusses Future with Blue Jackets Amid Trade Speculations
Greg Crump: The Unsung Hero of Australian Wheelchair Tennis
4 mins
Greg Crump: The Unsung Hero of Australian Wheelchair Tennis
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
4 mins
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
Avi Lipkin Stirs Controversy with Remarks on Israel's Future Expansion
4 mins
Avi Lipkin Stirs Controversy with Remarks on Israel's Future Expansion
Homelessness Minister Scraps Proposed Safe Night Space for Women in Northbridge
4 mins
Homelessness Minister Scraps Proposed Safe Night Space for Women in Northbridge
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
38 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
46 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
15 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
15 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app