FAA Audits Boeing 737 MAX 9 Production: A Deep Dive into Aircraft Manufacturing

In a bid to ensure the safety of travelers, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has embarked on an audit of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 production process following an exit door plug failure on an Alaska Airlines flight. This incident has not only raised concerns over Boeing's production methods but also cast a spotlight on the wide-ranging and intricate processes involved in aircraft manufacturing.

A Tale of Two Manufacturing Methods

The world of aviation manufacturing is as diverse as it is complex. At one end of the spectrum, we find general aviation aircraft like the Vans RV-12, assembled by individuals from kits. These kits come with pre-drilled aluminum sheets ready for match-drilling and riveting. Notably, these amateur-built aircraft have to comply with FAA regulations, mandating that at least 51% of the assembly be completed by the builder.

On the opposite end, we find larger, sophisticated aircraft like the Gulfstream G700, constructed in expansive production facilities using cutting-edge assembly techniques and a considerable workforce. The manufacturing of the G700, for instance, takes place in a 142,000 square foot facility in Savannah, Georgia, employing over 1,600 workers. The assembly process involves large aluminum and composite components, robotics, and bonding processes to minimize riveting.

Boeing's Assembly Approach

Boeing, a titan in the commercial aviation sector, adopts a unique approach to building airliners like the 737. The process involves assembling sub-components sourced from various companies. At Boeing's Renton, Washington facility, a 737 can go from parts to a complete airliner in about nine days. The first three days are dedicated to connecting internal systems, followed by wing and engine attachment. This manufacturing process reflects the aircraft's size and complexity, involving a large-scale production with thousands of employees.

FAA's Oversight on Aircraft Production

In the wake of the door plug failure incident, the FAA has grounded Boeing's 737 Max 9 planes and is currently scrutinizing data from inspections. The agency is working assiduously to ensure the safety of American travelers before giving the Max 9 fleet the green light to return to service. This review process is a testament to the importance of regulatory oversight and transparency in the aviation industry.