Aviation

FAA and NTSB Call for Enhanced Infant Safety on Flights in Wake of Alaska Airlines Incident

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
FAA and NTSB Call for Enhanced Infant Safety on Flights in Wake of Alaska Airlines Incident

The recent event involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, wherein a panel blew off mid-flight, has sparked renewed concerns over the safety of unsecured infants on planes. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have since implored parents to ensure their infants are securely seated during flights, regardless of existing guidelines that permit children under two years old to fly for free on a parent’s lap.

Unforeseen Hazards in the Sky

The Alaska Airlines incident, which took place at an altitude of 16,000 feet, led to debris being ejected from the aircraft. The FAA and NTSB pointed out that had an infant been unsecured, the outcome could have been considerably more tragic. Preliminary investigations suggest that loose bolts might have been responsible for the panel detachment.

Addressing a Long-Standing Safety Discrepancy

Experts have been critical of the practice of holding children on laps during flights for years, highlighting an inconsistency in safety regulations between car travel, where child seats are mandatory, and air travel. The FAA and NTSB initially allowed aviation-approved child seats on board in 1990, following previous in-flight emergencies and tragedies.

Regulatory Considerations and Potential Changes

A proposed regulation in 2003 to mandate infant restraint seats on airplanes was met with resistance from pediatricians, who contended it could lead to an increase in road travel and potentially raise fatalities. However, the recent event has led regulators to reassess safety measures for infants on airplanes, weighing the need for fast evacuations during emergencies against the risks posed to unsecured children. The warning comes after the FAA conducted a cost-benefit analysis for each rule, stating that benefits must exceed the costs.

Aviation Safety United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

