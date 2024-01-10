FAA and NTSB Call for Enhanced Infant Safety on Flights in Wake of Alaska Airlines Incident

The recent event involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, wherein a panel blew off mid-flight, has sparked renewed concerns over the safety of unsecured infants on planes. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have since implored parents to ensure their infants are securely seated during flights, regardless of existing guidelines that permit children under two years old to fly for free on a parent’s lap.

Unforeseen Hazards in the Sky

The Alaska Airlines incident, which took place at an altitude of 16,000 feet, led to debris being ejected from the aircraft. The FAA and NTSB pointed out that had an infant been unsecured, the outcome could have been considerably more tragic. Preliminary investigations suggest that loose bolts might have been responsible for the panel detachment.

Addressing a Long-Standing Safety Discrepancy

Experts have been critical of the practice of holding children on laps during flights for years, highlighting an inconsistency in safety regulations between car travel, where child seats are mandatory, and air travel. The FAA and NTSB initially allowed aviation-approved child seats on board in 1990, following previous in-flight emergencies and tragedies.

Regulatory Considerations and Potential Changes

A proposed regulation in 2003 to mandate infant restraint seats on airplanes was met with resistance from pediatricians, who contended it could lead to an increase in road travel and potentially raise fatalities. However, the recent event has led regulators to reassess safety measures for infants on airplanes, weighing the need for fast evacuations during emergencies against the risks posed to unsecured children. The warning comes after the FAA conducted a cost-benefit analysis for each rule, stating that benefits must exceed the costs.