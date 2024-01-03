en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

F5 Project Introduces Housing for Formerly Incarcerated Women

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:42 am EST
F5 Project Introduces Housing for Formerly Incarcerated Women

The F5 Project, a North Dakota-based nonprofit organization, has inaugurated its first housing facility exclusively for women who have been incarcerated or have completed treatment programs. Expanding on its existing Housing Program, which accommodates up to 43 men across the state, the new initiative aims to address the significant housing needs of the organization’s clientele, with 64% of them grappling with homelessness or the risk of it.

Support Beyond Shelter

Kristy Johnson, the Senior Director of Programs at F5, underlined the importance of transitional living, which goes beyond providing shelter. It embodies a supportive environment fostering empowerment and accountability as individuals work towards their recovery and life goals.

F5 Housing: A Stepping Stone

The new Fargo facility can accommodate up to three women, marking the organization’s first foray into housing specifically for women. Interested individuals can apply for the housing program via the F5 Project’s website. The organization offers a range of services and resources for individuals with criminal records, positioning housing as a crucial stepping stone to reintegration and recovery.

Other Initiatives

Transitional housing programs have a global footprint. Project Morning Star’s sober homes in the countryside offer recovering addicts a chance to regain independence. Since its inception in 2014, it has served over 200 recovering addicts. Sisters Inside, an Australian organization, has been providing legal and logistical support to incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women for over three decades. The organization recently held its 10th conference under the theme, ‘Abolition Feminism Now.’

0
United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
19 seconds ago
Laramie's Hot Cocoa Contest: A Sweet Blend of Charity and Community
As the winter chill deepens, the Historic Railroad Depot in Laramie is set to turn up the heat with the second annual Hot Cocoa Contest on January 27 at 1 p.m., coinciding with International Hot Cocoa Day. The event, organized to benefit non-profit organization Peace of Mind, promises a warm blend of community spirit, philanthropy,
Laramie's Hot Cocoa Contest: A Sweet Blend of Charity and Community
Alex Singleton Poised to Break NFL Tackle Records
1 min ago
Alex Singleton Poised to Break NFL Tackle Records
LEGO Unveils Marvel Studios BrickHeadz Sets: Iron Spider and Potted Groot
2 mins ago
LEGO Unveils Marvel Studios BrickHeadz Sets: Iron Spider and Potted Groot
Homelessness Crisis Looms Over Northwest Connecticut: A Call for Funding and Community Involvement
46 seconds ago
Homelessness Crisis Looms Over Northwest Connecticut: A Call for Funding and Community Involvement
Experience the Magic: Disney On Ice Comes to Indianapolis
58 seconds ago
Experience the Magic: Disney On Ice Comes to Indianapolis
Jon Godfread Announces Reelection Bid as North Dakota's Insurance Commissioner
1 min ago
Jon Godfread Announces Reelection Bid as North Dakota's Insurance Commissioner
Latest Headlines
World News
Jon Godfread Announces Reelection Bid as North Dakota's Insurance Commissioner
1 min
Jon Godfread Announces Reelection Bid as North Dakota's Insurance Commissioner
Health Centers in EMBO Barangays Shut Down Amid Makati-Taguig Dispute
1 min
Health Centers in EMBO Barangays Shut Down Amid Makati-Taguig Dispute
Alex Singleton Poised to Break NFL Tackle Records
1 min
Alex Singleton Poised to Break NFL Tackle Records
The Robins Gear Up for a Major Revamp: Stadium Upgrades, IMG Score Improvement and Trophy Ambitions
2 mins
The Robins Gear Up for a Major Revamp: Stadium Upgrades, IMG Score Improvement and Trophy Ambitions
Adam Copeland Unveils Ideal Retirement Scenario: An Emotional Finale at Maple Leaf Gardens
2 mins
Adam Copeland Unveils Ideal Retirement Scenario: An Emotional Finale at Maple Leaf Gardens
Baseball's Veeck Family Ventures into Soccer with Stake in Larne F.C.
2 mins
Baseball's Veeck Family Ventures into Soccer with Stake in Larne F.C.
Cancer Care Parcel CEO, Dr. Shara Cohen, Awarded British Empire Medal
2 mins
Cancer Care Parcel CEO, Dr. Shara Cohen, Awarded British Empire Medal
Zosurabalpin: A New Weapon in the Fight Against Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
2 mins
Zosurabalpin: A New Weapon in the Fight Against Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
Howard University's Da'Metrius Weatherspoon Eyes Potential Transfer to Syracuse
3 mins
Howard University's Da'Metrius Weatherspoon Eyes Potential Transfer to Syracuse
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app