F5 Project Introduces Housing for Formerly Incarcerated Women

The F5 Project, a North Dakota-based nonprofit organization, has inaugurated its first housing facility exclusively for women who have been incarcerated or have completed treatment programs. Expanding on its existing Housing Program, which accommodates up to 43 men across the state, the new initiative aims to address the significant housing needs of the organization’s clientele, with 64% of them grappling with homelessness or the risk of it.

Support Beyond Shelter

Kristy Johnson, the Senior Director of Programs at F5, underlined the importance of transitional living, which goes beyond providing shelter. It embodies a supportive environment fostering empowerment and accountability as individuals work towards their recovery and life goals.

F5 Housing: A Stepping Stone

The new Fargo facility can accommodate up to three women, marking the organization’s first foray into housing specifically for women. Interested individuals can apply for the housing program via the F5 Project’s website. The organization offers a range of services and resources for individuals with criminal records, positioning housing as a crucial stepping stone to reintegration and recovery.

Other Initiatives

Transitional housing programs have a global footprint. Project Morning Star’s sober homes in the countryside offer recovering addicts a chance to regain independence. Since its inception in 2014, it has served over 200 recovering addicts. Sisters Inside, an Australian organization, has been providing legal and logistical support to incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women for over three decades. The organization recently held its 10th conference under the theme, ‘Abolition Feminism Now.’