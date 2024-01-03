F.N.B. Corporation to Disclose Q4 2023 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled

F.N.B. Corporation, a widely recognized financial services company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker ‘FNB’, has announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023 on January 18, 2024, after the market closes. This crucial financial disclosure will be followed by a conference call slated for January 19, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET to discuss these results in detail.

Details of the Upcoming Conference Call

The call will be hosted by the company’s top executives, including its Chairman, President and CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr., CFO Vincent J. Calabrese, Jr., and Chief Credit Officer (CCO) Gary L. Guerrieri. Participants interested in joining this conference call are advised to pre-register to receive a unique passcode and PIN for direct access. The call can be accessed by dialing specific numbers that the company will provide for both domestic and international callers.

More Accessibility Through Webcast

For those unable to join the call, F.N.B. Corporation will provide an audio-only webcast on its official website under the ‘Investor Relations’ section. The webcast will also include presentation materials to help participants understand the discussed financial results better. A replay of this call will be available until January 26, 2024, allowing interested individuals to access the information at their convenience.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. With total assets exceeding $45 billion and approximately 350 banking offices, the corporation offers a comprehensive range of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, with its largest affiliate being the First National Bank of Pennsylvania. F.N.B. Corporation’s common stock is included in the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index and the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index.