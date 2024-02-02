EZCORP Inc. Posts Record Revenue and Net Income in Fiscal Q1 2024

Leading pawn services provider, EZCORP, Inc., has announced an impressive start to its 2024 fiscal year, recording the highest total revenue in its history at $293 million. Additionally, the company reported a 30% increase in net income, amounting to $28 million compared to the previous year and achieved the highest first quarter Pawn Loan Outstanding (PLO) ever at $238.4 million.

Stellar Performance Amid Macroeconomic Challenges

Despite macroeconomic challenges such as inflation impacting their customer base, EZCORP experienced increased demand for its pawn services and preowned merchandise. This is reflected in the financial metrics, which showcase growth across the board: total revenues up 11%, merchandise sales up 7%, gross profit up 11%, and adjusted EBITDA up 21%. The company also expanded its footprint, adding six new stores, bringing the total to 1,237 across the U.S. and Latin America.

Embracing Innovation and Customer Experience

As part of its innovative approach, EZCORP has made significant improvements to the customer experience. This includes the introduction of online payment features, a global rebuild of intelligent pricing systems, and e-commerce capabilities. Furthermore, the company's EZ+ Rewards program has grown to 4.2 million members globally. These enhancements have not only improved customer service but also contributed significantly to the company’s financial success.

Strategic Investments and Community Engagement

Alongside its financial achievements, EZCORP has been strategically investing in its future through share repurchases and funding acquisitions in Central America. The company's commitment to diversity and community engagement is apparent, with Newsweek recognizing EZCORP as one of America's greatest workplaces for diversity. Further demonstrating its social commitment, the company participates in charitable donations and volunteer events.

Looking to the future, EZCORP anticipates continued PLO growth and is focusing on inventory management and customer service to drive further financial success.