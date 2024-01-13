en English
Eye of Providence: Unraveling the Truth Behind the $1 Bill’s Symbol

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:02 pm EST
Eye of Providence: Unraveling the Truth Behind the $1 Bill’s Symbol

What if the most recognized symbol of American currency was misunderstood? The image of a floating eye atop an unfinished pyramid on the reverse side of the United States $1 bill, often linked to the Illuminati in popular culture, is in fact steeped in history and divine symbolism. The Eye of Providence, as it’s known, hearkens back to antiquity, long before the emergence of any secret society.

Eye of Providence: A Symbol of Divine Watchfulness

Believed to have its origins dating back to 800 BC, the floating eye symbol carries various divine connotations. Adopted in art as a representation of the all-seeing eye or the eye of God, it serves as a perpetual reminder of divine omniscience. This ancient symbol, resonating with spiritual and philosophical undertones, is a far cry from the clandestine associations often attributed to it.

Freemasonry and the Great Architect

Freemasonry, a fraternal organization originating in 13th-century Europe, adopted the Eye of Providence as a symbol. This served to remind members of the constant oversight of the ‘Great Architect.’ Notable figures such as George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and Paul Revere were members of Freemasonry, adding to the intrigue and mythos surrounding the organization.

The Great Seal of the United States

The Great Seal of the United States, featuring the Eye of Providence above an unfinished pyramid, was approved in the 1780s. The pyramid, a symbol of the nation’s ongoing growth, and the eye, a reflection of divine providence, together encapsulate the essence of the new American era. The seal also includes the mottos ‘Annuit Coeptis’ and ‘Novus Ordo Seclorum,’ signifying divine favor and a new American era.

Conspiracy theories linking the $1 bill’s eye symbol to the Illuminati overlook the true intent behind this symbol. Its actual purpose is to reflect divine providence and serve as a symbol of God’s watchfulness, not to conceal any clandestine activities or secret organizations. It is essential to peel back the layers of hearsay and conjecture to appreciate the rich history and profound symbolism of the Eye of Providence.

History
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

