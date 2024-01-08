en English
Business

Exxon Mobil to Exit California Offshore Oil Production After $2.5B Write-down

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:54 pm EST
Exxon Mobil to Exit California Offshore Oil Production After $2.5B Write-down

In a major development, Exxon Mobil has revealed plans to exit offshore oil production in California, a region it has been a part of for close to 50 years. The decision comes in the wake of a $2.5 billion write-down on its troubled properties in the Golden State. The write-down, a significant accounting adjustment that reduces the book value of these assets, was brought about by a pending sale to Sable Offshore.

Sale to Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore, an oil and gas company, had agreed to acquire Exxon’s Santa Ynez operation for $643 million. However, the sale has been delayed due to Sable’s parent company requiring more time to finalize a merger. Interestingly, Exxon Mobil will be financing a substantial part of the purchase. The Santa Ynez operation, once a bustling site, was shut down in 2015 after a pipeline oil spill disrupted operations.

Restarting Production and Legal Hurdles

For Sable to restart production at the Santa Ynez operation, it must repair the corroded pipeline and secure relevant operating approvals. Local landowners, whose lands are affected by the pipeline, are in the midst of negotiating easements that could cost up to $250 million. These negotiations are part of their effort to resolve their lawsuit against allowing repairs to the pipeline. If Sable falls short of restarting production by early 2026, the assets and liabilities will revert to Exxon Mobil.

Challenges and Implications

Exxon Mobil has been shouldering approximately $80 million annually to maintain these non-producing assets. It has cited the regulatory challenges in California as one of the primary reasons for its exit. If the sale to Sable Offshore falls through, Exxon could face even higher costs, especially since the U.S. government now mandates the removal of offshore platforms upon retirement. This situation mirrors that of Chevron, another oil major, which is also grappling with non-cash write-downs for securing abandoned wells and pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico.

Sable Offshore, on the other hand, is expected to receive approval for its repair plan soon. It aims to restart production by July 2023, which could yield an estimated 28,000 barrels of oil and gas per day. As the story unfolds, the world watches closely, bearing witness to the evolving dynamics of the oil and gas industry.

Business Energy United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

