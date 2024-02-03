Exxon Mobil Reports Significant Decline in Quarterly Earnings Amid Weak Oil Prices

Exxon Mobil, the oil and gas giant, recently revealed a substantial decline in its quarterly earnings, driven by a slump in oil prices. The company registered a net income of $7.63 billion, or $1.91 per share, for the final quarter of 2023, indicating a 40% decrease from the $12.75 billion, or $3.09 per share, profit during the same quarter in 2022. This plunge primarily stems from a $2 billion impairment charge in California due to regulatory difficulties affecting production and distribution.

The Wall Street Expectations Surpass

Despite the significant decline, Exxon's earnings per share, excluding the impairment charge, stood at $2.48, surpassing Wall Street's anticipations of $2.21 per share. The company also announced a first-quarter dividend of 95 cents per share, scheduled for payment on March 11. Exxon returned $32.4 billion to investors in 2023 through dividends and stock buybacks. The announcement led to a roughly 1% surge in Exxon's stock in premarket trading.

A Detailed Look at Exxon's Performance

The oil and gas segment of Exxon's business saw profits tumble to $4.1 billion in the quarter, marking a 49% fall from the prior year. Profits from energy products also witnessed a 21% decline, reaching $3.2 billion, while chemical product profits fell 24% to $189 million. On the other hand, the company's capital and exploration expenditures swelled by approximately 4% to $7.76 billion, mirroring investments in the Permian Basin, Guyana, and a new endeavor into the lithium market, with lithium production projected to commence in 2027.

Production Projections and Future Plans

Exxon's production remained largely stable at 3.73 million oil-equivalent barrels per day in 2023, with a projected increase to 3.8 million barrels per day in 2024. The company has also confirmed plans to procure shale rival Pioneer Natural Resources—valued at approximately $60 billion—in an all-stock deal, with the transaction's closure expected within the first half of the year.