en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Extreme Winter Cold Disrupts Life and Sports in the U.S.

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:26 pm EST
Extreme Winter Cold Disrupts Life and Sports in the U.S.

As winter’s icy grip tightens on the United States, the nation is grappling with extreme cold that is disrupting daily life, power supply, and even sporting events. An intense cold front sweeping across the country has brought sleet, snow, and freezing rain, stretching as far south as Texas and testing the region’s power infrastructure.

Weathering the Storm

The brutal winter conditions have forced the postponement of a National Football League (NFL) game in Buffalo, underscoring the scale of the disruption. The severity of the situation is further emphasized by the fact that over 350,000 customers are currently without power, a result of the heavy snowfall and freezing rain. In response to this, several states have declared a state of emergency as the storm continues to wreak havoc.

Forecast: More to Come

Unfortunately, relief seems distant. The National Weather Service predicts a substantial winter storm will hit the Midwest and Great Lakes regions starting Saturday, bringing with it heavy snow and blizzard conditions. Following the storm, an Arctic blast is anticipated to bring freezing temperatures across a stretch from Denver to New York over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Impact on Daily Life

From flight cancellations to rescheduled sports events and political campaign disruptions, the storm’s impact is widespread. The extreme weather has not only disrupted travel but has also led to fatal avalanches, treacherous road conditions, and icy cold-related deaths. Concerns are also mounting for the vulnerable, including migrants sent from the U.S.-Mexico border facing the deadly cold.

This weather event serves as a stark reminder of the powerful forces of nature and their potential to impact every facet of life, including essential services like electricity supply and sports events, both integral to American culture.

0
United States Weather
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
40 seconds ago
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unforeseen Consequences of Democratizing Presidential Nominations
In the late 1960s, political activist Geoffrey Cowan led a transformative movement which altered the course of American political history. A Democrat with a vision, he was the catalyst for a series of reforms to democratize the process of nominating presidential candidates in the United States. His zealous efforts ushered in the current primary system,
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unforeseen Consequences of Democratizing Presidential Nominations
Binge Bar: A Beacon of Sobriety Amidst the Growing No-Alcohol Trend
3 mins ago
Binge Bar: A Beacon of Sobriety Amidst the Growing No-Alcohol Trend
Governor Kim Reynolds Endorses Ron DeSantis for President on Big Take DC Podcast
4 mins ago
Governor Kim Reynolds Endorses Ron DeSantis for President on Big Take DC Podcast
Larry Ellison Amplifies Support for Tony Blair Institute with $375M Pledge
2 mins ago
Larry Ellison Amplifies Support for Tony Blair Institute with $375M Pledge
Analytical Trends in NFL: The Rise of 2-Point Conversion Attempts in Playoffs
3 mins ago
Analytical Trends in NFL: The Rise of 2-Point Conversion Attempts in Playoffs
U.S. Recreational Marijuana: The Rise of the Gray Market and the Push for Social Equity
3 mins ago
U.S. Recreational Marijuana: The Rise of the Gray Market and the Push for Social Equity
Latest Headlines
World News
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unforeseen Consequences of Democratizing Presidential Nominations
40 seconds
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unforeseen Consequences of Democratizing Presidential Nominations
Australians Express Growing Dissatisfaction with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis
47 seconds
Australians Express Growing Dissatisfaction with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis
Pakistan's Supreme Court Strikes Blow to Imran Khan's PTI Over Election Symbol
1 min
Pakistan's Supreme Court Strikes Blow to Imran Khan's PTI Over Election Symbol
Beijing Rejects Taiwan's Election Results: Implications for Cross-Strait Relations
1 min
Beijing Rejects Taiwan's Election Results: Implications for Cross-Strait Relations
Analytical Trends in NFL: The Rise of 2-Point Conversion Attempts in Playoffs
3 mins
Analytical Trends in NFL: The Rise of 2-Point Conversion Attempts in Playoffs
Binge Bar: A Beacon of Sobriety Amidst the Growing No-Alcohol Trend
3 mins
Binge Bar: A Beacon of Sobriety Amidst the Growing No-Alcohol Trend
Governor Kim Reynolds Endorses Ron DeSantis for President on Big Take DC Podcast
4 mins
Governor Kim Reynolds Endorses Ron DeSantis for President on Big Take DC Podcast
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Tensions
5 mins
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Tensions
Iowa Snowstorm Disrupts GOP Caucus, Affects DeSantis and Haley Campaigns
5 mins
Iowa Snowstorm Disrupts GOP Caucus, Affects DeSantis and Haley Campaigns
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app