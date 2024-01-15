en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Extreme Cold Warning Issued by Pocatello’s National Weather Service

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:30 pm EST
Extreme Cold Warning Issued by Pocatello’s National Weather Service

In the early hours of Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pocatello issued a wind chill warning, affecting areas such as Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, and Small. Expected temperatures are to plunge dramatically during the warning period, from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m., with wind chills potentially reaching a frigid -35 degrees Fahrenheit.

Precautionary Measures for Residents

The NWS strongly advises residents to avoid outdoor activities during this time. If venturing outside is unavoidable, individuals are urged to wear layered clothing, mittens or gloves, and a hat to protect against the extreme cold. The risks are severe: exposed skin could fall victim to frostbite within approximately 10 minutes in these chilling conditions.

Identifying and Responding to Frostbite

Symptoms of frostbite include redness or pain in any area of the skin. Anyone exhibiting these signs should seek shelter immediately, cover up the exposed area, or seek medical care to prevent further injury. The urgency cannot be understated: prompt action is vital to mitigate the potential harm.

Broader Implications of the Cold Snap

While Pocatello and surrounding regions are in the direct line of the wind chill warning, the cold snap is part of a broader weather pattern affecting much of the United States. Subfreezing temperatures, snow showers, and icy winds have put millions of Americans at risk, disrupting daily activities and essential services across the country.

The repercussions of this weather pattern extend beyond discomfort and potential health hazards. The freezing conditions are causing power outages across several states, impacting airports, and causing disruptions to scheduled events, including the postponement of an NFL playoff game in Buffalo, New York.

As the NWS continues to monitor the situation and issue necessary warnings, residents are urged to heed advice, stay updated, and prioritize safety during this period of extreme weather.

0
Safety United States Weather
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
49 seconds ago
CenterPoint Energy Concedes Fault Over Safety Violations, Braces for Upcoming Extreme Cold in Southern Indiana
On Christmas Eve 2022, the southern region of Indiana grappled with biting cold, an extreme weather condition that led to over a hundred emergency calls related to carbon monoxide or natural gas hazards. This flurry of distress signals prompted an investigation by the state, eventually unearthing four safety violations by CenterPoint Energy, the company at
CenterPoint Energy Concedes Fault Over Safety Violations, Braces for Upcoming Extreme Cold in Southern Indiana
Firefighter Rescues Dog from Icy Encounter in Clearfield's Steed Pond
1 hour ago
Firefighter Rescues Dog from Icy Encounter in Clearfield's Steed Pond
Bronte Beach Rescue: A Reminder of Ocean Perils and Emergency Efficiency
2 hours ago
Bronte Beach Rescue: A Reminder of Ocean Perils and Emergency Efficiency
Life-Threatening Rip Current at Bronte Beach: A Reminder of Beach Safety Importance
23 mins ago
Life-Threatening Rip Current at Bronte Beach: A Reminder of Beach Safety Importance
Crash at Cadwell Park Highlights Motor Racing Risks
26 mins ago
Crash at Cadwell Park Highlights Motor Racing Risks
Icelandic Town Evacuated as Volcano Erupts, Threatening Safety and Properties
37 mins ago
Icelandic Town Evacuated as Volcano Erupts, Threatening Safety and Properties
Latest Headlines
World News
Tragic Death of Ride-Hailing Driver Sparks Concern Over Working Conditions
9 seconds
Tragic Death of Ride-Hailing Driver Sparks Concern Over Working Conditions
Victorian Opposition Leader Points to Signs of Division in State Government
17 seconds
Victorian Opposition Leader Points to Signs of Division in State Government
Jamaat-e-Islami's Youth Workers Convention: A Pledge for Peace and Development
35 seconds
Jamaat-e-Islami's Youth Workers Convention: A Pledge for Peace and Development
Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame Welcomes 16th Class
46 seconds
Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame Welcomes 16th Class
MP Dinara Ashimova Raises Alarm Over Risky Construction Near Bishkek's Veterinary Lab
50 seconds
MP Dinara Ashimova Raises Alarm Over Risky Construction Near Bishkek's Veterinary Lab
Adelaide Strikers' Remarkable Turnaround in the Big Bash League
1 min
Adelaide Strikers' Remarkable Turnaround in the Big Bash League
West Coast Eagles' Liam Ryan Injured: A Potential Setback for the Team
4 mins
West Coast Eagles' Liam Ryan Injured: A Potential Setback for the Team
Ex-Soviet Experience of Key Aide Shapes Florida Governor DeSantis' Policies
5 mins
Ex-Soviet Experience of Key Aide Shapes Florida Governor DeSantis' Policies
Pavel Kotov's Outburst at Australian Open: Victory Amidst Controversy
5 mins
Pavel Kotov's Outburst at Australian Open: Victory Amidst Controversy
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
22 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
24 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
29 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
3 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app