Extreme Cold Snap Hits West Virginia: Weather Extremes in Focus

On a chilling Wednesday morning, the southern regions of West Virginia, including Bluefield, Pineville, and Beckley, found themselves in the grip of extreme cold, with temperatures plummeting to between 0 to 2 degrees Fahrenheit. This cold snap underscores the weather extremes that can occur in the state, particularly during the winter periods.

Sub-Zero Morning

Workers tasked with clearing the snow and ice from the roads faced an uphill battle as the bitter weather impeded their efforts. Black ice, a significant concern, proved more resistant to salt treatment in the single-digit temperatures. Weather warnings were promptly issued, alerting residents of the extreme cold and wind chills expected to drop as low as 30 degrees below zero in certain counties.

Forecast and Preparations

The Tri-State area is bracing for another round of snow, with wind chills projected to fall just shy of zero on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The worst-case scenario predicts about 4 inches of snow south of the Maryland-Pennsylvania line by Friday. Saturday's wind chills are forecasted to dip into the single digits and possibly below zero in some areas.

Dangerously cold and windy conditions are anticipated in southern West Virginia, with predictions of single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chills. Road crews are already working tirelessly to clear the roads after a recent winter storm, which led to minor accidents and road closures. Remarkably, local law enforcement agencies reported only minor wrecks, indicating that residents heeded their advice to stay off the roads.

Health and Safety Warnings

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for multiple West Virginia counties, warning of heavy snow and high winds. Travel is expected to be severely affected, and a Wind Chill Advisory has been put into effect, cautioning against wind chills as low as 15 below zero. The Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday morning, predicting heavy snowfall, and gusty winds.

Several counties in north central West Virginia are under a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday evening through Friday night. Schools across West Virginia have closed due to the precarious road conditions and extreme cold, with more closures anticipated for Thursday. Residents are advised to stay updated with the StromTracker 12 weather team for the latest updates.

Extreme cold temperatures continue to assail southern West Virginia, with wind chill advisories and warnings in place. Frostbite can occur in as little as 15 to 30 minutes in such harsh conditions. The mercury is expected to remain below freezing until Thursday, with snow and slick travel expected. However, a warming trend is anticipated to start next week, bringing some relief to the state's residents.