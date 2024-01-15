Extreme Cold Forces Pita Bowl Restaurant Closure in Lincolnwood

On Monday, Pita Bowl, a well-regarded Mediterranean restaurant located at 6699 Lincoln Ave. in Lincolnwood, Illinois, was compelled to close its doors. The culprit was a burst pipe, a consequence of the extreme cold weather that has been gripping the region. Yunis Abdallah, the restaurant owner, was awakened in the wee hours by his landlord, alerting him about the unfortunate incident. The pipe rupture led to a significant water spillage, flooding the dining area and even seeping out of the front door.

Swift Cleanup Efforts

Despite the severity of the situation, cleanup crews acted swiftly. By later Monday morning, they had managed to deal with most of the water, rendering the restaurant largely free from the immediate impacts of the flooding. Lincolnwood Fire Department's Battalion Chief, Bryan Graham, was quick to attribute the pipe break to the subzero temperatures that have been affecting the area. Such extreme cold, he noted, can affect both residential and commercial buildings, causing pipes to freeze and subsequently burst.

Pita Bowl's Resilience

Pita Bowl has been in operation since November, marking this winter as Abdallah's inaugural season in business. Despite the unexpected closure and the challenges posed by the cold weather, Abdallah was optimistic. He reported that the restaurant did not suffer significant damage due to the flooding. Furthermore, he expressed hope to reopen by Tuesday, demonstrating a resilience that often characterizes small business owners.

Extreme Cold's Wider Impact

The extreme cold has not only affected Pita Bowl but also derailed an Orange Line train, caused a hit-and-run on the I-88 highway, and led to the postponement of events and classes in CPS buildings across the region. The city's emergency operation plan has been activated and will remain in place through at least Wednesday as authorities grapple with the ongoing extreme cold.