Extended Family: A Refreshing Take on Post-Divorce Family Dynamics

When Mike O'Malley, the mastermind behind NBC's latest sitcom, Extended Family, decided to explore modern family dynamics post-divorce, he knew he had to approach it with empathy and humor.

The Birth of Extended Family

O'Malley's inspiration stemmed from real-life arrangements, such as the unique situation of Wyc Grousbeck, the Boston Celtics owner, and his ex-wife, Emilia Fazzalari. Their unconventional approach to divorce, focusing on their children's well-being, resonated with O'Malley. Thus, Extended Family was born.

The show follows the Kearney family as they navigate the complexities of divorce, new relationships, and keeping their children's best interests at heart. O'Malley's knack for storytelling shines through as he delves into the intricacies of family dynamics.

A Fresh Perspective on Divorce

Extended Family takes a unique approach to divorce narratives by focusing on the children's well-being instead of resorting to petty fights between ex-spouses. The show emphasizes the importance of communication and moderation in parenting, tackling various subjects, including the impact of video games on children.

The sitcom stars Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, and Abigail Spencer, who bring life to the characters grappling with the challenges and opportunities of co-parenting in a post-divorce world.

From Baseball Field to Television

O'Malley's journey in the television industry began unexpectedly after being cut from his high school baseball team. This twist of fate led him to pursue acting, eventually working on shows like Heels, Shameless, and Glee.

Throughout his career, O'Malley has gained valuable experience from industry figures like John Wells and Ryan Murphy. Now, as the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of Extended Family, he brings his passion for storytelling to the forefront.

Extended Family airs Tuesdays on NBC, offering viewers an enlightening and entertaining look at modern family dynamics post-divorce.

By emphasizing the well-being of children and the importance of communication, Extended Family presents a more nuanced portrayal of divorced parents, reminding us that even in the face of adversity, family bonds can remain strong and resilient.

As we continue to navigate the complexities of modern family dynamics, shows like Extended Family serve as a reminder that the human spirit is capable of adapting and thriving, even in the most challenging circumstances.