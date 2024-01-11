en English
Business

Exponent to Report Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:07 pm EST
Exponent to Report Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Exponent, Inc., a prominent professional services firm, made an announcement that on February 1, 2024, after the market closes, they will report their financial performance for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2023. The company’s performance will be discussed in a conference call and webcast conducted by Dr. Catherine Corrigan, the CEO and President of Exponent, and Richard Schlenker, the Executive Vice President and CFO. The conference call will be available live, and the archived webcast will be accessible on the company’s official website. The availability of the telephonic replay will continue until February 8, 2024.

Exponent’s Multidisciplinary Expertise

Exponent is known for its unique approach of integrating over 90 technical disciplines and more than 950 consultants. The company assists clients across a wide array of industries, employing its multidisciplinary expertise, extensive laboratories, databases, and computing resources. The firm’s main focus lies in failure analysis and creating solutions that contribute to a safer and more sustainable world, thus delivering significant value to their diverse clientele which includes multinational companies, startups, law firms, and governments.

Financial Results Announcement

The financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2023, for the period that ended on December 30, 2023, will be reported after the market closes on February 1, 2024. The company’s top executives, Dr. Catherine Corrigan and Richard Schlenker, will lead a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the company’s financial and business results. The conference call will be made available live, and the archived webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

Business Science & Technology United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Business

