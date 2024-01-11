Exponent to Report Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Exponent’s Multidisciplinary Expertise

Exponent is known for its unique approach of integrating over 90 technical disciplines and more than 950 consultants. The company assists clients across a wide array of industries, employing its multidisciplinary expertise, extensive laboratories, databases, and computing resources. The firm’s main focus lies in failure analysis and creating solutions that contribute to a safer and more sustainable world, thus delivering significant value to their diverse clientele which includes multinational companies, startups, law firms, and governments.

Financial Results Announcement

The financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2023, for the period that ended on December 30, 2023, will be reported after the market closes on February 1, 2024. The company’s top executives, Dr. Catherine Corrigan and Richard Schlenker, will lead a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the company’s financial and business results. The conference call will be made available live, and the archived webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.