Business

Exploring the Expanding Universe of Space Economy: A Review of ‘Make Me Smart’ Episode

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:20 pm EST
In the April 18, 2023, episode of ‘Make Me Smart’, a delve into the year’s significant discussions brought us back to the frontier of space and economics. The show featured Namrata Goswami, a scholar profoundly versed in space policy and co-author of ‘Scramble for the Skies’, discussing the evolving space economy’s trajectory.

Space Economy: A Billion-Dollar Landscape

Currently valued at around $400 billion, the space economy is projected to potentially reach $1 trillion by 2030 and further expand to a ‘trillion-dollar in-space economy’ by 2040. Goswami elucidated on the components of the space economy, encompassing launch systems, communication, navigation, and government space programs. The potential for resource extraction on the Moon and the development of technologies like nuclear propulsion were also explored as part of this future economy.

The News Fix: Financial Shifts and Tech Innovations

The ‘News Fix’ segment of the show touched upon recent financial events, such as U.S. banks writing off billions in bad consumer loans. This event could signal a slowing economy, a topic that is explored in detail. The episode also contemplated the demise of the traditional barcode and the various applications of ChatGPT. The hosts, Kai Ryssdal and Kimberly Adams, also discussed a settlement reached by Fox News in a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.

Britain’s Space Ambitions and Global Space Economy

The episode also highlighted the challenges faced by Britain in its quest to become a ‘space superpower’. Hindered by political disarray and lackluster domestic investment, the nation is more reliant on international partners post-Brexit. The country is focusing on niche roles in the space economy, such as curbing space junk and launching small rockets. The global space economy expanded by 8% to $546 billion in 2022, despite the operational challenges for manufacturers due to disruptions in the global supply chain caused by COVID-19. The rise in investment activities is driving the development of innovative spacecraft components, including space qualified cover glass.

The episode concludes with thoughtful reflections on the nature of mental imagery, a topic that resonates deeply with listeners. With potent insights from experts and a skilled blend of news and contemplation, this episode of ‘Make Me Smart’ offers a unique perspective on space, economics, and the human experience.

Business Science & Technology United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

