Exploring Distinctive $825,000 Properties Across the US

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
Exploring Distinctive $825,000 Properties Across the US

The American real estate market is a tapestry of diversity, with a myriad of enchanting properties scattered across the country. Today, we turn our spotlight on three distinctive properties, each with a price tag hovering around $825,000, offering unique living experiences and representing the rich variety of urban environments in the United States.

Jewel of James Island, S.C.

Our first stop is a stunning home on James Island, S.C., built in 2015. This property, nestled in a waterfront community near Charleston, boasts three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a plethora of amenities that promise a blend of comfort and luxury. Homeowners can enjoy a pool, dog park, and a dock for fishing and crabbing, ensuring a lifestyle imbued with leisure and relaxation. Its prime location is a stone’s throw away from schools, supermarkets, and the picturesque Folly Beach, serving a mix of lifestyle and convenience.

Midcentury Modernity in Portland, Ore.

Moving westward, we find an architectural marvel in Portland, Ore. This mid-century modern house, perched on a hillside, offers breathtaking city and Mount Hood views. With one bedroom and one bathroom, the property may seem modest in its space, but it compensates with its stylish design. High ceilings, expansive windows, and a spacious outdoor decking area evoke a sense of openness, allowing residents to bask in the beauty of their surroundings.

Historic Charm in Philadelphia

Lastly, we traverse to the east coast to a circa 1800 rowhouse in Philadelphia. This charming property offers two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a living space that exudes warmth and character. Hardwood floors, a sunny kitchen, and a private outdoor patio add to its allure. Its location is within walking distance to Rittenhouse Square and various city amenities, making it an ideal dwelling for those seeking urban convenience wrapped in historic charm.

Each of these properties, listed by their respective real estate agencies, offers an intriguing snapshot of the diverse living experiences across the United States. Whether it’s a modern sanctuary in Portland, a historic haven in Philadelphia, or a waterfront wonder on James Island, these homes, all priced in the vicinity of $825,000, represent the vast spectrum of the American real estate market.

United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

