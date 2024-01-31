Experts to Decode Nashville's 2024 Real Estate Outlook in Live Session

In a bid to provide a comprehensive outlook into the Nashville housing market this year, The Tennessean and Greater Nashville REALTORS are joining forces to host a live panel discussion on February 1, 2024, at 6 p.m. CT. The 2024 Housing Market Panel is poised to shed light on the upcoming real estate trends and expectations, featuring a panel of experts with a wealth of experience in public service, finance, entrepreneurship, and real estate.

Who's Who of the Panel

The 2024 Housing Market Panel will comprise of Courtney Johnston, a Metro Councilmember and a seasoned real estate agent; Miguel Vega, the vice president of the Nashville Mortgage Bankers Association who brings financial expertise to the table; Nathan, a principal broker and entrepreneur with an extensive background in Nashville's business landscape; and Kevin, a veteran REALTOR and the current president of Greater Nashville REALTORS. The live event will be moderated by David Plazas, Opinion and Engagement Director, and Sandy Mazza, Assistant Business Editor and Enterprise Reporter at The Tennessean.

Community Engagement

The event is designed not only to facilitate a conversation among the panelists but also to engage the audience. Viewers are encouraged to tune in to the live discussion and actively participate by sending their comments or questions to the provided email address, making it an inclusive and informative session.

Decoding the Housing Market

The panel discussion is expected to provide a comprehensive exploration of the factors that will shape the housing market in 2024. With a diverse panel that brings together insights from different sectors, the discussion aims to offer a holistic view of the Nashville real estate landscape, from property values and mortgage rates to policy impact and consumer behavior. By the end of the session, viewers should have a clearer understanding of what to expect from the Nashville housing market in the coming year.