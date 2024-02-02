Experts Question Biden's Middle East Strategy following U.S. Military Strikes

In a much-anticipated response to the deaths of U.S. service members in Jordan, the U.S. military carried out strategic strikes targeting Iranian interests in Iraq and Syria. This pivotal move, however, has stirred a surge of critique, particularly from retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt and Fred Fleitz, a senior fellow at the America First Policy Institute, who made their concerns known on Newsmax's 'Greg Kelly Reports'.

Execution Commendable, Strategy Questionable

While both Holt and Fleitz commended the tactical execution of the strikes, they questioned the overarching strategy, which they deemed weak and lacking in clarity. Over 85 air strikes, employing more than 125 precision munitions, were launched against Iran-linked targets. The focus was on targets outside Iran, a move aimed at deterring further attacks while avoiding full-scale conflict.

Delayed Response, Diminished Deterrence

Brig. Gen. Holt criticized the perceived delay in response and the assurances given to Tehran, which he believes undermines U.S. deterrence. The strikes came as a response to a suicide drone strike that led to the tragic demise of three American soldiers. However, Holt argues that the effectiveness of such a response is compromised by its lateness and the visibility of the U.S.'s intentions.

Call for Congressional Approval

Fleitz, on the other hand, while supporting decisive action against Iran-backed militias, highlighted the need for congressional approval before any significant military action against Iran. His comments underscore a lack of trust in the Biden administration to undertake such actions without broader support. This sentiment resonates with the complexities of U.S. engagement in the Middle East and underscores the need for a coherent long-term strategy.

The events unfolding in the Middle East post these strikes, and the U.S.'s future course of action, are being keenly watched. As political and military experts weigh in, the world awaits to see if the Biden administration's Middle East strategy will evolve to address the current criticisms and the dynamic geopolitical landscape.