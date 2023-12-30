en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Experts Caution Expats Against Renouncing U.S. Citizenship for Financial Gain

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:23 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:38 am EST
Experts Caution Expats Against Renouncing U.S. Citizenship for Financial Gain

Financial gurus are advising American expats to rethink renouncing their U.S. citizenship purely for financial reasons. They argue that the economic benefits are often overstated, and the process can be both cumbersome and irreversible. Alex Ingrim, a financial advisor based in Italy, and Jude Boudreaux, a certified financial planner, have shed light on this intricate issue, stressing the importance of understanding the tax residency implications before considering such a drastic move.

Understanding Dual Taxation and Tax Treaties

Ingram explains that Americans residing abroad are rarely subjected to dual taxation due to the existence of tax treaties between the U.S. and numerous other countries. These agreements often permit tax credits from an individual’s country of residence to offset their U.S. tax liabilities. Therefore, the supposed financial boon that comes with renouncing U.S. citizenship may not be as significant as some believe.

The Complexity of Citizenship Renunciation

Renouncing U.S. citizenship is a complex and irreversible process with potential repercussions. Boudreaux emphasizes the importance of planning ahead and fully understanding the tax consequences before making a decision. He advises Americans contemplating a move abroad to carefully assess their income situation and the tax treaties in effect between the U.S. and the country they intend to reside in.

(Read Also: Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot over Capitol Attack)

The Challenge of U.S. Tax Liabilities

While some individuals may consider renouncing their U.S. citizenship to exploit different investment opportunities or to reside in low or no-tax jurisdictions like Monaco or Dubai, they are often confronted with the challenge of U.S. tax liabilities. Furthermore, investments in foreign mutual funds and other savings products can lead to unfavorable tax consequences due to the IRS’s stringent rules on Passive Foreign Investment Companies (PFICs). These regulations can make reporting burdensome and costly, further complicating the financial landscape for American expats.

(Read Also: Biden-Xi Summit Marks Pivotal Moment in China-U.S. Relations)

0
Business United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Billionaires in 2023: A Tale of Soaring Fortunes and Steep Declines

By Dil Bar Irshad

Cambodia's Financial Sector Exhibits Resilience Amid Global Economic Uncertainties

By Rafia Tasleem

Shifting Tides in Ghana's African Wax Print Market Amid Economic Changes

By BNN Correspondents

Marelise Niemann to Unveil Four Momento Grenaches in 2024: Anticipation Brews in the Wine World

By Israel Ojoko

2023: A Year of Surges and Comebacks for the Stock Market ...
@Business · 23 mins
2023: A Year of Surges and Comebacks for the Stock Market ...
heart comment 0
Fidelity Investments’ Guide to Retirement Savings: Age-Specific Benchmarks and Strategies

By Ebenezer Mensah

Fidelity Investments' Guide to Retirement Savings: Age-Specific Benchmarks and Strategies
KPIEnergy Rewards Shareholders with 2:1 Bonus Issue

By Ayesha Mumtaz

KPIEnergy Rewards Shareholders with 2:1 Bonus Issue
Crush Dynamics Secures $2M Funding for Sugar Reduction Project

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Crush Dynamics Secures $2M Funding for Sugar Reduction Project
Hindenburg Research’s Bearish Bets Reshape Corporate Transparency Landscape

By Dil Bar Irshad

Hindenburg Research's Bearish Bets Reshape Corporate Transparency Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Alleged 'Dubai Move' Plot to Topple Malaysian Government Revealed
19 seconds
Alleged 'Dubai Move' Plot to Topple Malaysian Government Revealed
Uganda Steps Up Infrastructure Maintenance: UNRA Clears Water Hyacinth and Raises UGX 75 Billion
1 min
Uganda Steps Up Infrastructure Maintenance: UNRA Clears Water Hyacinth and Raises UGX 75 Billion
Historic Approval of Presidential Cabinet Amidst Political Unrest
1 min
Historic Approval of Presidential Cabinet Amidst Political Unrest
Medard Sseggona Calls for Unity in Uganda's Opposition and Nationwide
2 mins
Medard Sseggona Calls for Unity in Uganda's Opposition and Nationwide
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
2 mins
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
Healthy Eating Articles Dominate Readership in 2023: A Look Back
4 mins
Healthy Eating Articles Dominate Readership in 2023: A Look Back
Congress Faces Challenges in Seat-Sharing Talks Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
6 mins
Congress Faces Challenges in Seat-Sharing Talks Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
2024: A Defining Year for European Football
6 mins
2024: A Defining Year for European Football
World Darts Championship: Dobey's Stunning Victory Ends Smith's Reign; Van Gerwen Dominates
6 mins
World Darts Championship: Dobey's Stunning Victory Ends Smith's Reign; Van Gerwen Dominates
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
2 mins
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2 hours
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
5 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
5 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
6 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
7 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app