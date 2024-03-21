Expert Tips to Tackle Student Loan Debt for Women Facing Financial Pressures

Women holding student loans face unique financial challenges, exacerbated by caretaking responsibilities and wage disparities. An expert highlights strategies for managing education debt efficiently.

Understanding the Gender Debt Gap

Nearly two-thirds of the nation's outstanding student debt is held by women, who often graduate owing more than their male counterparts. This discrepancy is partly due to additional caretaking roles that limit women's ability to work while studying, leading to higher borrowing. Post-graduation, the wage gap further complicates repayment, with men earning significantly more than women for the same qualifications.

Strategies for Managing Student Loans

Experts suggest several approaches to alleviate the burden of student loans for women. Deferment options, although limited for loans disbursed after July 1, 1993, still offer some relief. For those facing unemployment or economic hardship, deferment or forbearance could pause repayments, although interest may accrue on some loans during this time. Income-driven repayment plans are recommended for their promise of capping monthly bills and eventual loan forgiveness. Tools like Studentaid.gov or Freestudentloanadvice.org can help borrowers explore their options and calculate potential payments.

A Hybrid Approach to Financial Goals

Certified financial planner Cathy Curtis advocates for a "hybrid approach" to managing debt while still pursuing other financial goals. This method involves allocating even minimal amounts towards various objectives, reducing the psychological burden of debt. Such an approach helps borrowers maintain a sense of progress across their financial landscape, not just in debt repayment.

Despite the challenges, there are pathways for women to manage their student loans effectively. With strategic planning and utilization of available resources, the financial pressures of student debt can be mitigated, paving the way for more secure financial futures.