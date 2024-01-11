Expert Analyzes Biden’s Approach to One China Policy and Taiwan

Senior Asia-Pacific International Relations Policy Specialist, Sourabh Gupta, recently dissected President Biden’s approach towards the intricacies of the one China policy and Taiwan’s strategic significance within this context. A long-held diplomatic understanding, the one China policy recognizes the People’s Republic of China as the only legitimate government of China, while merely acknowledging, not supporting, Beijing’s claim over Taiwan.

Biden’s Diplomatic Ballet with Taiwan

Delving into the Biden administration’s handling of the Taiwan issue, Gupta underscored the delicate balancing act that the U.S. government finds itself embroiled in. Taiwan, being an economic powerhouse and a beacon of democracy in Asia, has always held a strategic and economic significance for the United States. However, maintaining this relationship without inflaming tensions with China is a diplomatic tightrope that the U.S. has been walking on.

Implications for the Asia-Pacific

Gupta further analyzed the implications of Biden’s policies on Asia-Pacific’s regional stability. The U.S.’s stance, while defending Taiwan against any potential Chinese military action, yet steadfastly upholding the ‘one China’ policy, is a crucial factor influencing the equilibrium in this region. The U.S. is engaging in a diplomatic dance, attempting to manage growing tensions with China while ensuring Taiwan’s security.

The Unofficial Delegation: A Strategic Play

The discussion also touched upon Biden’s plan to send an unofficial delegation to Taiwan after their presidential election. This move, while not an outright challenge to the ‘one China’ policy, has upset Beijing, adding another layer to the ongoing tensions between the U.S., China, and Taiwan. According to Gupta, this move could be seen as the U.S.’s subtle way of showing opposition to any outside interference in Taiwan’s election, reinforcing its commitment to this democratic nation even amidst the complex dynamics of the ‘one China’ policy.