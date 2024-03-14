Expert Advice for Pet Owners: Preparing Dogs and Cats for April's Total Solar Eclipse

Prepare your cats and dogs and grab your glasses; a total solar eclipse is coming! According to NASA, a total solar eclipse will cross North America on April 8. Areas of Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine will experience totality — the moon will completely block out the sun's light for several minutes in these locations. Many might be planning trips to these spots to experience the event, while others might wonder how their dogs and cats will react to a total solar eclipse.

Advertisment

Pet parents worried about their dogs and cats' safety during a total solar eclipse can rest easy. PEOPLE spoke with Erica Cartmill, a professor of anthropology, animal behavior, and cognitive science at Indiana University, about what behaviors pet owners should expect and how to prepare a cat or dog for the upcoming solar eclipse.

Understanding Pet Behavior During Eclipses

Cartmill admits it's difficult to say with certainty how pets will respond to the total solar eclipse because "they're such rare events, especially totality." "There are not that many reports and not that many scientific studies of animal behavior during eclipses," she says. Based on her professional understanding of animal behavior, Cartmill believes cats and dogs will likely react in one of two ways to the total solar eclipse, if at all.

Advertisment

The likely responses "in order of frequency" are exhibiting nighttime behaviors and exhibiting signs of anxiety, according to the professor. "The most likely response is animals starting their evening routines and showing evening behaviors. If you have a dog or a cat, they might go to bed, get quieter, or start yawning and stretching," Cartmill explains, adding that some canines might start howling when it suddenly gets dark.

How to Prepare Your Pet

Since pet owners can't explain the workings of a solar eclipse to their cat or dog, Cartmill recommends preparing by having your pet's most comfort-inducing items close by when the eclipse is about to occur. "And obviously, if you see your animal gets anxious during the eclipse, comfort them," Cartmill says. Additionally, Cartmill says it is also wise to prepare yourself since many pets look to their humans for cues when handling a new situation.

Advertisment

"Be there for your animals and also be attentive to what they're interested in," Cartmill says. "If you're sitting with your dog and staring up at the sky, your dog might stare up at the sky too, but it could be because they're following your gaze, not because they're interested in the eclipse. I think our companion animals are more interested in us, especially dogs, than anything else," she adds.

No Need for Eclipse Glasses for Pets

"I don't think that owners need to get their pets eclipse glasses," Cartmill says. Unlike humans, Cartmills says pets aren't expected to be interested in staring at the total solar eclipse. However, she advises owners to keep an eye on their pets if they accompany them to a solar eclipse viewing.

"If they are staring at the sun, maybe distract them a little bit. Brief looks are fine. We don't want to encourage staring," she says.

As the spring solar eclipse approaches, pet owners now have the knowledge to ensure their furry friends remain safe and comfortable during this celestial event. By understanding potential pet behaviors and taking proactive steps for their comfort, pet parents can enjoy the eclipse without worry. This unique event offers an opportunity for pet owners to closely observe their pets' reactions to an unusual natural phenomenon, potentially deepening the bond between them.