Experience the Timeless Charm of 'You Can't Take It With You' this Valentine's Day Weekend

This Valentine's Day weekend, prepare to be enthralled by the Decatur's Curtain and Lights Theatre Company's rendition of 'You Can't Take It With You'. The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, penned by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, will take center stage at the Loft at First Baptist Church Decatur on Thursday, February 15, and Friday, February 16 at 6:30 p.m. A tale of love, morality, and two contrasting families, the play promises an enchanting evening for all.

A Timeless Classic

Originally premiered on Broadway in 1936, 'You Can't Take It With You' swiftly ascended to critical acclaim. The play's charm and wit earned it a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and the subsequent 1938 film adaptation went on to secure the Academy Award for Best Picture. Now, nearly a century later, the Decatur's Curtain and Lights Theatre Company breathes new life into this timeless classic, inviting audiences to revel in its enduring appeal.

An Unconventional Love Story

At its core, 'You Can't Take It With You' is an exploration of love and the complexities of family dynamics. The story unfolds around Alice Sycamore, who finds herself torn between her unconventional family and her fiancé, Tony Kirby, who hails from a more traditional background. As the two families collide, hilarity ensues, and ultimately, the play reveals the importance of embracing individuality and living life to the fullest.

A Night of Drama and Delight

The Curtain and Lights Theatre Company's production of 'You Can't Take It With You' promises a memorable evening for attendees. General admission tickets are available for $18 for adults and $15 for students and senior citizens. For those seeking a more elevated experience, VIP tickets are on offer for $30 for adults and $25 for children. These exclusive tickets include a pre-show dinner, allowing patrons to enjoy a scrumptious meal before settling in for the performance. With only 30 VIP tickets available per show, interested parties are encouraged to act swiftly.

As the curtain rises on Decatur's Curtain and Lights Theatre Company's production of 'You Can't Take It With You', audiences will be transported into a world filled with laughter, love, and the universal struggle between conformity and individuality. So, this Valentine's Day weekend, gather your loved ones and indulge in an evening of unparalleled entertainment.