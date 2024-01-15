en English
Military

ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum Honors Military with Blue Star Museum Program

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum Honors Military with Blue Star Museum Program

In a celebratory move that reflects the value and gratitude for the armed forces, the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum, in partnership with National Fuel, has announced the sponsorship of the Blue Star Museum Program. This initiative will provide special discounts to members of the military, honoring their commitment and service to the nation. However, it is worth noting that this discount does not extend to special events of the Museum or the All Access Card Program.

Appreciation for the Military

As part of this unique initiative, the armed forces personnel can take advantage of a $2 discount on regular admission prices at the museum. This gesture is a token of appreciation for their unyielding service and sacrifice. Ainslie Brosig, the Executive Director of the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum, was vocal in expressing gratitude for National Fuel’s support in this endeavor that honors military personnel and their families.

Free Admission for Active-Duty Personnel

In addition to the discount, the sponsorship ensures that the museum can offer free admission to active-duty military personnel, including those in the National Guard and Reserve. This offer is part of the 2023 Blue Star Museums program, which is set to kick start on Armed Forces Day, May 27, 2023, and will run through Labor Day, September 4, 2024.

More About the Museum

The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum offers a vibrant environment that encourages learning and play. With features like water play, painting, aquarium observation, rocket ship, magnet wall, dramatic play, and building areas, it provides a hands-on early childhood environment. The museum, open from Thursday to Monday, from 10 am to 5 pm, welcomes up to 30 people per session. While adults can avail of the military discount, children under 18 are admitted free. The museum, through these initiatives, continues to be a hub of joy, learning, and appreciation.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

