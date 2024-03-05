Expanding Senior Living: California Grand Manor Apartments Rise in Atascadero

Behind the serene environment of Atascadero's California Manor, a new chapter in affordable senior housing is unfolding with the construction of California Grand Manor Apartments. Spearheaded by Micon Real Estate, this ambitious project aims to address the growing need for accessible living spaces for seniors over 62 and people with disabilities. With an emphasis on affordability and community, the development promises to be a significant addition to San Luis Obispo County's housing landscape.

Addressing the Housing Challenge

Since acquiring California Manor in 2011, Mike Condry, the founder and CEO of Micon Real Estate, identified an opportunity to better utilize the vacant land behind the existing complex. Fast forward to today, and the fruits of this vision are nearly ready to be harvested. The California Grand Manor Apartments will consist of two three-story buildings, offering a total of 76 units specifically designed for seniors and individuals with disabilities. This development is not just about increasing the quantity of housing but is meticulously crafted to meet the financial constraints of its future residents, catering to those earning between 30% and 80% of the area median income.

A Closer Look at the Amenities and Affordability

Condry's approach to this project is holistic, aiming for a balance between affordability and quality of life. Unlike the original California Manor, which benefits from USDA housing vouchers, the new expansion is supported by the California Housing Finance Authority. This shift in funding structure means that while the rent structure is different, efforts have been made to keep the costs manageable for qualifying seniors, with rents ranging from $574 for a studio to $1,970 for a three-bedroom unit at the highest income bracket. Beyond the numbers, the project is designed with the community in mind, featuring internal courtyards, shared spaces, activity rooms, tenant storage, a community patio, and a laundry room.

Community Impact and Future Prospects

With a projected completion date around the end of September 2024, anticipation is building among potential residents and community members alike. The $27 million project not only represents a significant investment in the local economy but also a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Atascadero's senior population. As marketing and application processes kick off in the coming months, California Grand Manor Apartments stands as a testament to the community's proactive approach to addressing senior housing needs. With the support from local authorities and residents from the outset, this expansion is poised to become a valued asset for the community, enriching the lives of its seniors and contributing to the area's vibrant social fabric.

As Atascadero welcomes this new addition to its housing inventory, the broader implications for senior living in the region are encouraging. California Grand Manor Apartments exemplifies how thoughtful development can meet critical housing needs while fostering a sense of community and belonging among its residents. This project serves as a model for future developments, highlighting the importance of accessibility, affordability, and community engagement in creating spaces that not only house but truly serve the senior population.