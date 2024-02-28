Expand Your Legal Tech Horizons at KM&I 2024: Early Bird Pricing Ends Soon

The Knowledge Management & Innovation for Legal Conference (KM&I), scheduled for Oct. 17 and 18, 2024, in New York City, aims to be a pivotal event for professionals at the intersection of law and technology. Spearheaded by Patrick DiDomenico, a figure renowned for his contributions to legal innovation, this year's conference is set to surpass its predecessor in scope and scale. Attendees are urged to seize the 'Super Early Bird' offer of $1,699 by Feb. 29, before it escalates to subsequent pricing tiers.

Advertisment

Why KM&I 2024 Is a Must-Attend Event

Building on the success of its inaugural session, KM&I 2024 promises an expanded program designed to cater to the evolving needs of legal professionals. Under DiDomenico’s guidance, the event will host a variety of sessions that delve into the latest trends and technologies in legal knowledge management and innovation. With a larger venue and additional breakout sessions, participants can look forward to a comprehensive and engaging experience that fosters learning and networking.

Key Details and Registration Information

Advertisment

For those eager to attend, it’s crucial to act swiftly to benefit from the 'Super Early Bird' pricing. The ticket price, set at $1,699 until Feb. 29, will increase to $1,799 until May 31, and finally to $1,999. This tiered pricing structure rewards early registrants with significant savings. Prospective attendees can find more information and register at the official KM&I 2024 website.

What to Expect from KM&I 2024

The conference’s agenda is meticulously curated to include topics that resonate with today’s legal professionals. From artificial intelligence and machine learning to cybersecurity and data privacy, KM&I 2024 is poised to cover a broad spectrum of subjects that are critical to the legal industry’s future. Moreover, the event will provide ample opportunities for attendees to engage with thought leaders, innovators, and peers, facilitating an environment conducive to knowledge sharing and collaboration.

The Knowledge Management & Innovation for Legal Conference is not merely an event; it's a beacon for those seeking to navigate the complexities of the legal tech landscape. As the conference date approaches, legal professionals from across the globe are encouraged to secure their spots and gear up for an enlightening experience that could redefine their approach to legal practice and innovation.