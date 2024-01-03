en English
Education

Exeter-West Greenwich Mourns Loss of Beloved Educator, Carin Corcoran

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:05 pm EST
The Exeter-West Greenwich (EWG) community is in mourning following the sudden loss of one of their most dedicated educators. Carin Corcoran, a cherished teacher at Wawaloam Elementary School, passed away during the holiday break, leaving a profound void in the hearts of the many she influenced.

A Pillar of the Community

EWG Superintendent, James Erinakes, announced Corcoran’s passing, underscoring her extensive contribution to the community. Corcoran’s influence extended beyond the confines of her first-grade classroom. She coached soccer at the junior high level, taught summer school for special education students, and provided tutoring services, touching countless lives in her multi-faceted educational roles.

Leaving a Lasting Legacy

Corcoran was not just a teacher in the district; she was a product of it. An alumnus of EWG High School, her roots in the community ran deep. Her familial ties further cemented her connection to the district, with several nieces attending district schools and a sister teaching at Metcalf Elementary School. Corcoran’s legacy will endure in the district she loved and served.

Navigating Grief Together

In his announcement, Superintendent Erinakes lauded the EWG faculty for their exceptional handling of this heartbreaking situation. He noted their efforts to ensure that students received a warm welcome back to school and appropriate support during this challenging time. Recognizing the need for staff to mourn the loss of their colleague and to assist Corcoran’s family, the district will close on the day of Corcoran’s funeral services. However, the details of the services have yet to be confirmed by Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home in North Kingstown due to a potential snowstorm expected over the weekend.

Corcoran, who passed away at the age of 48, leaves behind her siblings, nieces, nephews, and her companion Thomas Quackenbush Jr. Her memory will continue to resonate in the lives she touched and the love she shared, even as her physical presence in the EWG community will be deeply missed.

0
Education Obituary United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

