Exeter Borough Secures $8.7 Million for Infrastructure Upgrades

U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright has announced a significant investment of $8.7 million for infrastructure improvements in Exeter Borough, Pennsylvania. The loan, secured through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program, is directed towards overhauling the borough’s outdated stormwater and sewage system.

Revamping the Infrastructure

The project, set to commence in the spring, targets upgrading Exeter’s storm and sanitary sewer systems, particularly along Schooley and Wyoming Avenues. The borough, plagued by an overworked system causing backup problems for numerous homes and businesses, will witness the separation of storm and sanitary sewer systems, the replacement of deteriorating sanitary and storm systems, and the refurbishment of roads impacted by the construction.

Boosting the Economy and Environment

Bob Morgan, USDA State Director for Rural Development, stressed that the project exemplifies the Biden Administration’s commitment to supporting smaller communities in Pennsylvania. Not only does it equip them with the necessary resources to replace aging infrastructure, thereby enhancing performance and reducing maintenance costs, but it also improves stormwater management. Cartwright emphasized the vital role such investments play in public health, economic success, and environmental sustainability. Moreover, these upgrades stimulate employment, laying the foundation for future growth and the attraction of new businesses and families to the region.

A Long-Awaited Project

The project has been in the pipeline since 2019. Exeter Mayor Denise Adams expressed gratitude for the efforts made in securing the funds. The borough has also received a $1 million grant from the state. This long-awaited initiative is slated to create a 21st-century storm and wastewater system that will bolster the surrounding community for decades to come, in addition to retaining and attracting new businesses and families to the area.