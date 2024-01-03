en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Exeter Borough Secures $8.7 Million for Infrastructure Upgrades

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
Exeter Borough Secures $8.7 Million for Infrastructure Upgrades

U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright has announced a significant investment of $8.7 million for infrastructure improvements in Exeter Borough, Pennsylvania. The loan, secured through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program, is directed towards overhauling the borough’s outdated stormwater and sewage system.

Revamping the Infrastructure

The project, set to commence in the spring, targets upgrading Exeter’s storm and sanitary sewer systems, particularly along Schooley and Wyoming Avenues. The borough, plagued by an overworked system causing backup problems for numerous homes and businesses, will witness the separation of storm and sanitary sewer systems, the replacement of deteriorating sanitary and storm systems, and the refurbishment of roads impacted by the construction.

Boosting the Economy and Environment

Bob Morgan, USDA State Director for Rural Development, stressed that the project exemplifies the Biden Administration’s commitment to supporting smaller communities in Pennsylvania. Not only does it equip them with the necessary resources to replace aging infrastructure, thereby enhancing performance and reducing maintenance costs, but it also improves stormwater management. Cartwright emphasized the vital role such investments play in public health, economic success, and environmental sustainability. Moreover, these upgrades stimulate employment, laying the foundation for future growth and the attraction of new businesses and families to the region.

A Long-Awaited Project

The project has been in the pipeline since 2019. Exeter Mayor Denise Adams expressed gratitude for the efforts made in securing the funds. The borough has also received a $1 million grant from the state. This long-awaited initiative is slated to create a 21st-century storm and wastewater system that will bolster the surrounding community for decades to come, in addition to retaining and attracting new businesses and families to the area.

0
United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
18 seconds ago
Sullivan County Judge Arrested for DUI and Violation of Implied Consent
On a seemingly ordinary Tuesday night, the tranquil streets of Kingsport, Tennessee, became the backdrop for a story that would disrupt the status quo. Sullivan County Circuit Court Judge, William Rogers, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and violation of implied consent laws, marking a stark departure from his usual role on the
Sullivan County Judge Arrested for DUI and Violation of Implied Consent
Pennsylvania Senator's Son, Sharif Street Jr., Arrested at Mayor's Inauguration
42 seconds ago
Pennsylvania Senator's Son, Sharif Street Jr., Arrested at Mayor's Inauguration
Associated Press Criticized for Inaccurate Historical Reference in Article on Plagiarism
53 seconds ago
Associated Press Criticized for Inaccurate Historical Reference in Article on Plagiarism
Texas Community in Search of Missing Teenager: Amber Alert Issued
24 seconds ago
Texas Community in Search of Missing Teenager: Amber Alert Issued
Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley: A New Era of Luxury Among Vineyards
32 seconds ago
Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley: A New Era of Luxury Among Vineyards
Significant Decrease in Remote Workers in San Francisco: Study
40 seconds ago
Significant Decrease in Remote Workers in San Francisco: Study
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
21 seconds
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
An Era Ends: Duterte's Controversial Reign and the Aftermath
31 seconds
An Era Ends: Duterte's Controversial Reign and the Aftermath
Pennsylvania Senator's Son, Sharif Street Jr., Arrested at Mayor's Inauguration
43 seconds
Pennsylvania Senator's Son, Sharif Street Jr., Arrested at Mayor's Inauguration
Park City Man's Tragic Airport Incident Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles
1 min
Park City Man's Tragic Airport Incident Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles
Age Defying Duel: Nonagenarian Curlers' Remarkable Face-off at Calgary Club
1 min
Age Defying Duel: Nonagenarian Curlers' Remarkable Face-off at Calgary Club
QDOBA Unveils New Post-Workout Bowls: A Healthy Option for Every Diet
1 min
QDOBA Unveils New Post-Workout Bowls: A Healthy Option for Every Diet
Ogbah and Ingram to Fill Chubb's Void as Dolphins Prep for Bills Clash
1 min
Ogbah and Ingram to Fill Chubb's Void as Dolphins Prep for Bills Clash
2024: The Year of Global Elections - A Comprehensive Outlook
1 min
2024: The Year of Global Elections - A Comprehensive Outlook
Blood Drive for Life: How Heather Hoffman's Story Inspires a Community to Donate
2 mins
Blood Drive for Life: How Heather Hoffman's Story Inspires a Community to Donate
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app