Exclusive Preview: Xiaomi’s 2024 Supercar Sets New Standards

In a thrilling revelation, Xiaomi has pulled the covers off its highly-anticipated SU7 electric sedan. This 2024 supercar is not just a marvel of design and performance, but it also heralds a new era in automotive engineering, promising an unparalleled driving experience.

Design and Performance that Sets it Apart

The SU7 stands out with its sleek, aerodynamically efficient design. Its dimensions – 4,997mm in length, 1,963mm in width, and 1,440mm in height – and a drag coefficient of just 0.195, underline its commitment to performance and style. But the SU7 is not just about looks. It houses three in-house electric motors – V6, V6s, and V8s. The dual-motor model boasts a remarkable 673hp and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2.78 seconds, setting it apart in the supercar category.

Advanced Features for the Future

The SU7 is powered by a 101kWh CATL-supplied lithium-ion battery, offering a range of up to 800 km on a single full charge. It dazzles with its lightning-fast charging capability, gaining up to 220 km of range with just a 5-minute charge and 510 km on a 15-minute charge. The car also holds the potential for larger battery variants of 132kWh and 150kWh, providing a range of up to 1,200km, indicating Xiaomi’s keenness to push the boundaries of electric mobility.

A New Benchmark in the Supercar Category

With the unveiling of the SU7, Xiaomi has set a new benchmark in the supercar category. The attention to detail, craftsmanship, and engineering prowess that went into its creation is evident in every aspect of this car. Expected to be launched in China in 2024, this supercar is set to appeal to car enthusiasts and potential buyers looking for the ultimate driving experience. In the competitive automotive market, the SU7 promises to be one of the hottest cars in its category, making it highly anticipated among automotive aficionados.