Exclusive Preview: Dark Horse Comics' 'If You Find This, I'm Already Dead 1'

Valentine's Day 2024: Dark Horse Comics unveils an exclusive preview of "If You Find This, I'm Already Dead 1," a gripping multi-dimensional cosmic odyssey by the renowned duo Matt Kindt and Dan McDaid. The much-anticipated series, set to release under the Dark Horse Comics LLC imprint, is part of the ever-expanding portfolio of the Embracer Group.

Survival Amidst Interstellar Chaos

Immerse yourself in the captivating tale of Robin, an intrepid reporter who finds herself in the perilous pocket universe of Terminus. Battling the harsh realities of this hostile world, Robin's mission is to survive and report on the extraordinary events unfolding around her. With the perfect blend of interstellar chaos and a seemingly ordinary heroine, "If You Find This, I'm Already Dead 1" promises to captivate readers with its thrilling narrative and exploration of wild concepts.

Dodging Death with the U.S. Marines

The story unfolds as Robin, equipped with her unyielding determination and journalistic instincts, joins a squad of U.S. Marines on their way to Terminus. Tragically, the entire team is wiped out upon arrival, leaving Robin to fend for herself in the face of unimaginable danger. As she grapples with the horrors of her new reality, Robin must rely on her wit, resourcefulness, and resilience to stay alive and continue her mission.

Exploring the Unknown

As a masterful storyteller, Kindt delves deep into the human psyche, crafting a narrative that explores the depths of courage and the relentless pursuit of truth. Through Robin's eyes, readers will embark on a breathtaking journey through the cosmos, encountering strange new worlds, terrifying creatures, and the boundless mysteries of the universe. McDaid's artwork brings these visions to life, transporting readers to the very heart of the action and leaving them breathless with anticipation.

In "If You Find This, I'm Already Dead 1," Dark Horse Comics has created a mesmerizing fusion of science fiction, adventure, and human drama that is sure to resonate with fans of all ages. With its gripping storyline, unforgettable characters, and stunning visuals, this latest release is set to become a timeless classic in the world of comic books.

As the boundaries between technology and humanity continue to blur, this multi-dimensional cosmic odyssey invites readers to ponder the nature of existence and the resilience of the human spirit. "If You Find This, I'm Already Dead 1" is not just a comic book; it's a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring appeal of the unknown.

As we celebrate Valentine's Day, let us also take a moment to appreciate the passion and dedication of the creative minds behind Dark Horse Comics and the Embracer Group. Their commitment to pushing the boundaries of storytelling and artistry has resulted in a rich tapestry of tales that continue to captivate and inspire audiences around the globe.

So, prepare to embark on an unforgettable journey through the depths of space and time with "If You Find This, I'm Already Dead 1." In the face of insurmountable odds, one woman's quest for truth will ignite the spark of hope and remind us all of the power of the human spirit.

Get ready to explore the unknown, embrace the extraordinary, and discover the true meaning of courage.