Exclusive Martis Camp Estate with Dual Memberships Hits Market at $13.495M, Offering Unique Ski and Golf Luxury

Amidst the serene landscapes of Truckee, California, a unique luxury home at 8186 Valhalla Drive stands as a testament to exclusive living in the revered Martis Camp community. Priced at $13,495,000, this move-in-ready mountain retreat not only promises an elite lifestyle with its design and amenities but also offers a rare advantage: two homeowner/property memberships to the prestigious Martis Camp club. Jeffrey Hull of Martis Camp Realty highlighted the distinctiveness of this offering, emphasizing the appeal for prospective co-owners looking for a first or second home that grants immediate access to both winter and summer recreational activities.

Architectural Harmony and Luxurious Amenities

The property's design seamlessly integrates with the natural landscape, offering a harmonious blend of privacy and open social spaces. Indigenous granite masonry and reclaimed timber beams underscore the home's timeless architecture, while the interior boasts custom ironwork and stressed hickory floors. The heart of the home features a four-sided fireplace connecting the great room and kitchen, with panoramic views of Lookout Mountain and direct access to the community's trail system and the National Forest. The kitchen, equipped with a vast counter and dining space, complements the property's welcoming essence.

Exclusive Access and Outdoor Splendor

Martis Camp's amenities, accessible through the property's dual memberships, include private ski access to Northstar California Resort and a Tom Fazio-designed 18-hole golf course. However, the home itself offers abundant recreational opportunities, from a media room with a fireplace and views of Lookout Mountain to a second split-level media room ideal for billiards or table tennis. The outdoors extends the living space with a vast patio, a self-sustaining guesthouse, and an inviting fire pit, making it perfect for entertainment or tranquil retreats.

Designed for Privacy and Entertainment

The thoughtful floor plan provides privacy for guests with two primary suites, each featuring a fireplace and one with a separate sitting area and library. Additional bedrooms and bunkrooms accommodate extended family or guests, ensuring comfort and privacy. The property's exterior is equally impressive, with a driveway combining asphalt and pavers leading to a roundabout entry court, a two-car garage, and ample guest parking. This Martis Camp estate encapsulates the essence of luxury mountain living with its unique dual memberships, offering a lifestyle of unmatched exclusivity and convenience.

As this exceptional Martis Camp estate enters the market, it sets a new standard for luxury mountain living. With its unparalleled access to world-class ski and golf amenities, coupled with the architectural beauty and comprehensive features of the home, 8186 Valhalla Drive represents a rare opportunity. Potential buyers are not just purchasing a property; they are investing in an exclusive lifestyle that blends adventure, relaxation, and sophistication. This offering underscores the evolving luxury real estate market in Truckee, California, where demand for properties that offer a unique blend of natural beauty, privacy, and elite amenities continues to grow.