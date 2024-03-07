Exclusive Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PC Preorder Deal at Green Man Gaming

Mark your calendars for May 16, as Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, originally celebrated on PS5, makes its grand entrance onto PC. In a striking move to captivate PC gamers, Green Man Gaming unveils an irresistible preorder offer, slashing the game's price to just $51, a noteworthy dip from its standard $60 tag. This offer, however, is specially tailored for GMG XP members, a loyalty program that's free to join but requires a nominal $1 spend on any store item to unlock the savings. As gamers gear up for this epic release, a bundle of preorder bonuses and a suite of PC-optimized features await.

Unlocking the Preorder Perks

For those eager to dive into the vibrant, samurai-filled world of Tsushima, Green Man Gaming's deal not only lightens the financial load but enriches the gaming experience with exclusive in-game items. Preordering secures a New Game+ horse, Traveler's Attire, and unique Broken Armor dyes, enhancing gameplay with both style and utility. To qualify for these rewards and the discount, patrons are encouraged to first explore GMG's Spring Sale or snag a bargain game, ensuring they meet the XP program's initial purchase requirement.

Enhanced for PC Gamers

The transition to PC isn't just a simple port; it's a significant upgrade. Sucker Punch's dedication to leveraging PC hardware capabilities shines through with added support for Nvidia DLSS 3, AMD FSR3, and Intel XeSS, promising visually stunning landscapes and fluid combat. These enhancements, coupled with ultrawide monitor support and the tactile immersion offered by DualSense controller compatibility, aim to deliver an unparalleled samurai adventure. With critics like Edmond Tran praising the game's open-world beauty and engaging mechanics, the PC edition is poised to captivate a new audience.

Anticipation Builds

As May 16 approaches, the anticipation for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PC reaches fever pitch. With Green Man Gaming's enticing preorder deal and the promise of an optimized gaming experience, PC enthusiasts have much to look forward to. Beyond the immediate savings and bonuses, this release symbolizes the growing trend of bringing celebrated console exclusives to the PC platform, enriching the gaming landscape with diverse and immersive experiences. As the boundaries between consoles and PC continue to blur, players stand to benefit from the best of both worlds.