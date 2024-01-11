Ex-Spelman College Professor Alleges Dismissal For Upholding Academic Standards

In a striking and controversial claim, Kendrick Morales, a former professor at Spelman College in Atlanta, alleges that he was dismissed from his position due to his refusal to inflate students’ grades. The incident, which Morales shared during an appearance on ‘Fox & Friends,’ has sparked intense debates about academic integrity and the pressures educators face from administrative bodies.

The Stand for Academic Standards

Morales’ account of his dismissal paints a picture of an educator standing firm in the face of pressure to compromise academic standards. He was urged, he said, to simplify coursework and artificially raise students’ marks – a request that he saw as contradictory to his responsibility as an educator. The professor’s refusal to bow to such demands ultimately led to his termination, according to his claims.

A Touch on the ‘Incentive Problem’

Adding another layer to the controversy, Morales pointed out that even with inflated grades, almost half of his students would have failed. He attributed this to an ‘incentive problem’ where students lacked motivation to exert effort in their studies, expecting the school administration to yield to their complaints about grades. This, he argues, is creating a generation of students who may not be equipped with the necessary skills and work ethic required in the professional world.

Repercussions and the Road Ahead

Following his controversial departure, Morales is now reassessing his future in the world of academia. He has sought advice from the Academic Freedom Alliance – a group committed to preserving academic freedom and upholding principles of truth and integrity in education. Meanwhile, Spelman College, known for its academic rigor and historical significance as the oldest Black private liberal arts college for women in the U.S., has refrained from commenting further on Morales’ allegations. The institution maintains that it exercises sound judgment in its educational delivery and fosters effective classroom engagement.