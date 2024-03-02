Ex-Rikers Guard Sues City Over Assault, Claims Inaction Enabled Further Violence

A former Rikers Island correctional officer is taking legal action against New York City, alleging a failure to adequately respond to her sexual assault by an inmate, an oversight she argues set the stage for a subsequent attempted rape on a nurse. Yessica Delacruz recounts a harrowing encounter with inmate Michael Cleaver, leading to her lawsuit for compensatory damages and emotional distress filed in Bronx Supreme Court. The incident underscores ongoing concerns about jail security, staff safety, and the adequacy of response to in-custody assaults.

Incident Unfolds in Rikers' Underbelly

During an overnight shift on November 12, 2021, Delacruz faced a violent assault by Cleaver, who had been arrested just days earlier. Despite her efforts to secure herself and alert supervisors, the response was lackluster, leaving her vulnerable to a second, more aggressive attack. The ordeal paints a vivid picture of the challenges correctional officers face, particularly women, in managing inmates in high-security environments. This incident, coupled with a derisive reaction from a deputy warden, highlights systemic issues within the correctional facility's handling of such grave situations.

Aftermath and Legal Action

Following the attacks, Delacruz sought medical attention, only to find herself in close proximity to her assailant once again, a scenario that underscores the failure of the jail's system to protect its staff. The attack on a nurse that followed could have been prevented with proper measures, Delacruz argues, pointing to a lack of immediate, serious action after her own assault. Her lawsuit, supported by attorney John Scola, aims not only for compensation but also to drive change in how correctional facilities respond to and prevent assaults on staff.

The incidents at Rikers Island fall into a larger narrative of jail and prison security challenges, including those identified by the U.S. Justice Department in its findings on Mississippi prisons. These challenges, such as violence, inadequate staffing, and poor conditions, contribute to an environment where assaults can occur unchecked.