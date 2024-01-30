Ex-Pharmacist Natalie Cochran Re-Enters Not Guilty Plea in Contentious Murder Case

Ex-pharmacist Natalie Cochran from Raleigh County reaffirmed her stance of innocence in the alleged murder of her husband, Michael Cochran, dating back to 2019. This is her second time in the dock on the same indictment, the first case having been dismissed in April 2023 to allow for further evidence gathering.

Defense's Unusual Request

Cochran's defense team, spearheaded by attorneys Stanley Selden and Matthew Victor, have outlined a peculiar strategy for the upcoming trial. They are considering the possibility of a third exhumation of Michael Cochran's remains for independent expert examination. The body has previously been exhumed twice by the prosecution for specialized forensic tests, including insulin level measurement.

Prosecution's Surprised Response

Raleigh County's Prosecuting Attorney, Ben Hatfield, expressed surprise at this unusual intention. He plans to resist the move, deeming it unnecessary in the context of the case. The case has been fraught with dispute over the discovery process and has caused a visible rift within the Cochran family.

Cochran's Conviction in Ponzi Scheme

In a parallel development, Cochran is currently serving an 11-year federal prison sentence for her role in a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. She has confessed to wire fraud and money laundering charges, and agreed to pay restitution totaling approximately $2.6 million to victims. Among these victims are her in-laws, who lost their retirement savings due to her fraudulent activities.

Upcoming Trial

The murder trial is set to commence on August 12, presided over by Raleigh County Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick, who has allotted three weeks for its proceedings. Both the defense and prosecution are eager to reach a resolution in a case that has spanned the entirety of Hatfield's first term as prosecuting attorney.