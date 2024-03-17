Ex-Officer Appeals GPD 'Separation' Amid Drug Probe, Cites Unfair Treatment

Former Police Officer II Brian D. Awa, embroiled in a drug trafficking investigation, is contesting the Guam Police Department's (GPD) decision to sever ties with him, marking a significant appeal in law enforcement accountability and personnel management. Awa, who initiated a leave of absence in 2017, argues his removal, slated for February 17, 2024, is unjust and beseeches the Civil Service Commission for a reversal, highlighting a contentious intersection of legal scrutiny and mental health issues within the police force.

Backstory of Absence and Accusations

Starting in 2017, Awa embarked on a leave of absence due to stress and medical diagnoses including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety. His leave, extending over several years, came under scrutiny following a federal criminal probe into drug trafficking, which linked a package containing narcotics to Awa's residence. Despite these allegations, Awa maintains his innocence, noting he has never been charged or arrested in connection with the probe. He underscores his clean record in previous internal and drug tests within the department.

Contentious Appeal for Justice

In a direct challenge to GPD’s decision, Awa's letter to the Civil Service Commission outlines his grievances, including claims of discrimination and a lack of due process. He criticizes GPD for making premature statements to the media and questions the department's handling of his medical condition, suggesting a failure to acknowledge and accommodate his diagnosed mental health issues. Awa's appeal sheds light on broader issues of employee rights, mental health awareness, and the procedural integrity of law enforcement agencies.

Implications for GPD and Law Enforcement

This case raises significant questions about the balance between holding law enforcement officers accountable and ensuring fair treatment and due process. Awa's situation underscores the challenges faced by officers dealing with mental health issues and the potential for systemic biases within police departments. As the Civil Service Commission prepares to hear Awa's appeal, the outcome could influence future policies on officer health, wellness, and disciplinary actions, highlighting the need for transparent and fair procedures in law enforcement separations.