Ex-NYPD Officer Angwang Fights Firing After Espionage Charges Dropped, Alleges Discrimination

Baimadajie Angwang, a former NYPD officer previously accused of espionage for China, faces a new battle after his firing by Police Commissioner Edward Caban, despite federal prosecutors dropping charges against him. Angwang, who had aspired to be reinstated, now contemplates legal action against the NYPD's decision, arguing it's a case of wrongful treatment and potential discrimination.

Advertisment

Charges Dropped, Battle Continues

In a surprising turn of events, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn dropped espionage charges against Angwang in January 2023, without fully disclosing their reasons, merely stating it was "in the interest of justice." Despite this, Commissioner Caban ordered Angwang's immediate termination for failing to comply with an internal affairs investigation, contradicting a disciplinary judge's recommendation for a less severe penalty.

Violation of Department Rules or Discrimination?

Advertisment

Angwang, who served in the U.S. Marines and was deployed to Afghanistan before joining the NYPD, alleges his firing is not only unjust but also tinged with racism, targeting him due to his Chinese heritage. His lawyer, Michael Bloch, argues that the punishment is disproportionately harsh, especially considering Angwang's commendable record and the fact that other officers with more serious misconduct have retained their positions.

Implications for NYPD and Community Relations

Angwang's termination has broader implications, highlighting concerns over diversity within the NYPD and its relationship with immigrant communities. Angwang, who played a significant role in building bridges between the NYPD and underserved communities, sees his firing as a setback for these efforts. Despite the challenges, he remains committed to fighting for justice, not just for himself, but for others who may face similar discrimination.