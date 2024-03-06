Ex-Municipal Clerk in Wisconsin Rapids Sentenced for Stealing $70K in Citations

In a significant turn of events, Susan Carlson, the former Marshfield Municipal Clerk, has been sentenced to jail time and substantial fines after entering a no-contest plea to charges of theft exceeding $10,000 in a business setting, alongside five misdemeanors. The charges involved the theft of tens of thousands of dollars from citation payments and falsifying tax returns, leading to a judge finding her guilty and imposing a five-year deferred probation sentence, with restitution exceeding $205,000 and additional court costs.

Advertisment

The Case Unfolds

The investigation into Carlson's activities began after an audit revealed discrepancies in the court's ledgers, pointing to a significant portion of citation payments, particularly those made in cash, missing. Over a six-year tenure, it was discovered that as much as $70,000 had vanished. Initially, Carlson had pled not guilty and sought to suppress evidence obtained from what she claimed was an unlawful search of her home. However, the plea deal eventually saw two additional felony charges dropped, leading to her current sentencing.

Legal Proceedings and Plea Deal

Advertisment

Wednesday's court session was pivotal for Carlson's case, culminating in her no-contest plea to one felony count of theft in a business setting and five misdemeanor counts, including two related to falsifying tax returns. The judge's verdict included a five-month jail sentence with full Huber privileges, allowing Carlson to continue work or other approved activities during her incarceration. This sentence reflects both the severity of the crimes committed and the legal system's response to such breaches of public trust.

Implications and Restitution

At 69 years old, Carlson's sentencing not only marks a significant life change but also serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of fraudulent activities, especially within public service roles. The order for her to pay over $205,000 in restitution, coupled with $2,215 in court costs, underscores the financial impact of her actions, both on the victims of the stolen citation payments and the broader community trust in local government operations. Her case, now concluded with a plea deal, closes a chapter on a significant breach of trust within the Marshfield municipal court system.

The aftermath of Carlson's sentencing is poised to resonate within the community and beyond, highlighting the importance of integrity in public service and the severe repercussions for those who betray such trust. As the city moves forward, the case leaves a lasting imprint on the mechanisms of oversight and accountability in handling public funds.