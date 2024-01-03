Ex-MLB Player Aubrey Huff Deletes Twitter Account Amid Controversy

Aubrey Huff, a former Major League Baseball (MLB) player, known for his conservative commentary, has deleted his Twitter account in the wake of a controversy. Huff, 47, a father of two and a married man, is alleged to have made a derogatory tweet targeting two women, Isabella Maria DeLuca and Rachel Wilson. The tweet criticized the current state of women’s self-worth and behavior, causing a stir on the social media platform.

Huff’s Controversial Tweet and its Aftermath

Accusations were rife that Huff had sent inappropriate direct messages to one of the women, which DeLuca exposed by posting a screenshot of the alleged message. The message showed Huff inviting her for ‘cocktails and bad decisions,’ a statement that sparked outrage from Twitter users.

Huff’s Twitter account has been a subject of controversy in the past. Previously, in 2021, the platform had suspended him for disseminating false information about COVID-19. His recent tweet and the subsequent controversy led him to delete his account, marking another contentious chapter in his social media presence.

A Glimpse into Huff’s Baseball Career and Personal Life

Outside the social media sphere, Huff has had a successful career in baseball. His career statistics boast a .278 batting average and 242 home runs. He has played for various teams, including the Rays, Astros, Orioles, Tigers, and Giants, earning him an estimated net worth of 25 million.

However, Huff’s life off the field has been marked by struggles with substance abuse, failed relationships, and thoughts of suicide. He has openly discussed these challenges in his autobiography, where he offers his life as a cautionary tale for young athletes. Despite facing public backlash for his contentious social media conduct, a nuanced understanding of Huff’s story reveals a man battling personal demons, suggesting a need for empathy alongside the criticism.