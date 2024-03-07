Ex-Leet Police Chief Sues Township for $404K, Alleges Contract Breach and Unjust Termination

Michael Molinaro, the former police chief of Leet, has initiated a lawsuit against the township, demanding over $404,000 in damages. This legal action follows his dismissal, which he claims was without just cause, occurring over three years before his contract was due to expire. Molinaro, who had served as an officer since 2013 and was promoted to chief in March 2021, argues that the termination breached the terms of his employment agreement, set to conclude in March 2026.

Details of the Lawsuit

According to the lawsuit filed in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, Molinaro's dismissal on July 25, 2022, was later ratified by township commissioners. The suit outlines that Molinaro is owed $404,490.64, a figure derived from various compensations including hourly wages, allowances, and benefits. Despite the township's civil service commission upholding the firing based on allegations of falsifying documents and other misconduct, Molinaro has proceeded with this legal claim.

The Background of Controversy

Before this lawsuit, Molinaro had been embroiled in another legal battle with the township. In June 2022, he filed a federal lawsuit alleging administrative leave imposition due to his political stance and outspokenness against certain township decisions. Although this lawsuit was dismissed, it sets a contentious backdrop for the current litigation, marking a continued dispute between Molinaro and township officials.

Response and Representation

Township officials, represented by insurance counsel Estelle McGrath, have acknowledged the lawsuit but refrained from further commentary due to the pending litigation. McGrath, having previously defended Leet against Molinaro's federal lawsuit, remains tight-lipped about the specifics of the case. Meanwhile, attempts to reach Molinaro and his attorney for comments have been unsuccessful, leaving the public to speculate on the details and implications of the lawsuit.

This legal confrontation between Michael Molinaro and Leet township opens a new chapter in the former police chief's tumultuous relationship with the township's administration. With allegations of misconduct on one side and claims of unjust termination on the other, this lawsuit underscores the complex dynamics at play within local governance and law enforcement. As the case progresses, it will be interesting to observe how these disputes are resolved and what implications they might have for employment contracts and administrative accountability in the future.