Ex-Guam Police Officer Appeals Termination Over Drug Case, Claims Unfair Treatment

At the heart of a contentious legal battle, former Guam Police Department (GPD) officer Brian Awa made his case before the Civil Service Commission, challenging his February dismissal tied to a drug trafficking investigation. Awa's defense pivots on his assertion of innocence, emphasizing that no formal drug charges have been filed against him, and decries the termination as 'totally unfair and prejudicial.'

Background of the Case

Awa's troubles began with a May 2020 search warrant, which led to his implication in a drug trafficking probe, prompting an internal investigation by GPD. Despite the serious allegations, Awa has remained unindicted, fueling his argument that the department's action against him was premature and unjust. Represented pro bono by attorney Peter Santos, Awa seeks to overturn his firing, potentially opening doors to a settlement with GPD or alternative employment opportunities in law enforcement.

Legal and Personal Challenges

Since 2017, Awa has been on sick leave, grappling with diagnosed mental health issues including PTSD, depression, and anxiety, stemming from his service. His legal struggle is compounded by his health battles, as he fights to clear his name in a case that has significantly impacted his life and career. The complexity of Awa's situation is underscored by a drug-detector dog's alert to narcotics in a package addressed to him, an incident that has become a focal point in the investigation.

Next Steps and Implications

With a follow-up hearing scheduled for April 12, both Awa and GPD are under pressure to explore potential resolutions, including a settlement. The outcome of Awa's appeal could set a precedent for how similar cases are handled in the future, particularly those involving law enforcement officers and allegations of misconduct. As the community watches closely, the ramifications of this case extend beyond the individuals involved, touching on issues of justice, fairness, and the standards to which public servants are held.