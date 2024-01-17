Former Black Attorney Alleges Discrimination in Lawsuit Against Troutman Pepper

In a recent turn of events, a former Black attorney has lodged a discrimination lawsuit against Troutman Pepper, a reputable US law firm with offices in Philadelphia. The attorney, Gita Sankano, has alleged mistreatment, racially biased behavior, and wrongful termination, throwing light on the challenges faced by Black women in the legal profession.

Advertisment

Discrimination Lawsuit Filed Against Troutman Pepper

The lawsuit, which includes claims under the District of Columbia Human Rights Act and 42 U.S.C. §1981, seeks punitive damages, compensatory damages, attorneys’ fees, costs, and injunctive relief. Sankano accused the firm of being discriminatory, retaliating against her, and denying her training opportunities. The lawsuit details multiple instances of biased treatment and discriminatory behavior from certain partners at Troutman Pepper.

Details of the Alleged Discrimination

Advertisment

The lawsuit alleges that Sankano was terminated from her position in retaliation for raising concerns about an email from a partner that she found insulting. Despite receiving above-average performance reviews, she was reportedly fired based on her performance. The suit further alleges that her billable hours were micromanaged and manipulated to boost a partner's profitability.

Troutman Pepper's Response

Troutman Pepper, however, has denied these allegations. The firm stated that Sankano's employment was terminated due to legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons based solely on her performance. Despite taking 77 days to investigate the controversial email, the company concluded that the partner had not engaged in discriminatory behavior as he treated other people poorly too.