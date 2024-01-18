Ex-Beauty Queen Raquel Leviss Claims Coachella Romance Staged for Reality TV

With the glitz and glamour of the beauty pageant world left far behind, former beauty queen Raquel Leviss has found herself embroiled in a reality TV scandal. Leviss, in a recent podcast, shed light on an incident involving herself and Tom Schwartz, a co-founder of TomTom. The incident in question dates back to the 2022 Coachella festival, a time and place that spawned rumors about an alleged romance between the two celebrities.

Spinning a Storyline

Leviss, in her recount, painted a vivid picture of the festival and the circumstances that led to their rumored romantic encounter. She speculated that their single status and the brewing rumor could be spun into an intriguing storyline for the tenth season of a reality show they're presumably part of. Leviss decided to act on this idea, hoping to reel in viewers with the tantalizing possibility of a new romantic pairing.

Rejection and Manipulation

However, her plan took a turn when Schwartz rejected her advances. This unexpected development led her to abandon further attempts at sparking an on-screen romance. But, the story doesn't end there. Leviss suggested that Schwartz's actions might have been influenced by the show's producers, who were possibly looking to create a more dramatic narrative. She claimed that their subsequent make-out session was not a spontaneous act of passion, but a premeditated scene manipulated by production.

A Scripted Show of Romance

Leviss's revelations raise questions about the authenticity of reality TV. She implied that the romantic encounter, which was presented as a spontaneous development, was, in fact, carefully crafted for entertainment purposes on the show. This revelation brings into focus the blurred lines between reality and fiction in the world of reality TV, a domain often criticized for its alleged manipulation of truth for higher ratings.