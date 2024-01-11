Ex-Arizona Prisons Chief, Charles Ryan, to be Sentenced for Disorderly Conduct

Former Arizona prisons chief, Charles Ryan, is set to be sentenced on Thursday after entering a no contest plea to a charge of disorderly conduct. This falls from a 2022 incident in which he discharged a firearm within his residence in Tempe, Arizona, and pointed the weapon at two police officers during a subsequent standoff that lasted three hours.

Details of the Incident

The incident began when police responded to reports of Ryan shooting himself in the hand. It later emerged that the injury had been caused by a less-lethal round fired by police after Ryan aimed his handgun at them. This revelation surfaced during the surgery performed to treat his injury. Previous to this, Ryan had inadvertently injured himself by discharging his firearm, causing a splinter from a bathroom sink to wound his forehead.

Ryan’s Conduct and Recollections

Upon arrival, the police noted that Ryan had consumed a significant quantity of alcohol and was verbally aggressive. He seemed to be confused about the circumstances. Ryan has stated that he does not recall aiming his firearm at the officers and claimed to have consumed only two shots of tequila that night. However, police reports suggest that he had consumed half a bottle of tequila.

Sentence and Further Consequences

The plea agreement proposes a probationary sentence and requires Ryan to pay $8,500 to cover the costs incurred by the Tempe Police Department’s investigation. The crime of disorderly conduct in Arizona can carry a maximum prison sentence of up to two years. It remains to be seen whether Ryan will face sterner consequences for his actions.