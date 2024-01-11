en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Ex-Arizona Prisons Chief, Charles Ryan, to be Sentenced for Disorderly Conduct

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
Ex-Arizona Prisons Chief, Charles Ryan, to be Sentenced for Disorderly Conduct

Former Arizona prisons chief, Charles Ryan, is set to be sentenced on Thursday after entering a no contest plea to a charge of disorderly conduct. This falls from a 2022 incident in which he discharged a firearm within his residence in Tempe, Arizona, and pointed the weapon at two police officers during a subsequent standoff that lasted three hours.

Details of the Incident

The incident began when police responded to reports of Ryan shooting himself in the hand. It later emerged that the injury had been caused by a less-lethal round fired by police after Ryan aimed his handgun at them. This revelation surfaced during the surgery performed to treat his injury. Previous to this, Ryan had inadvertently injured himself by discharging his firearm, causing a splinter from a bathroom sink to wound his forehead.

Ryan’s Conduct and Recollections

Upon arrival, the police noted that Ryan had consumed a significant quantity of alcohol and was verbally aggressive. He seemed to be confused about the circumstances. Ryan has stated that he does not recall aiming his firearm at the officers and claimed to have consumed only two shots of tequila that night. However, police reports suggest that he had consumed half a bottle of tequila.

Sentence and Further Consequences

The plea agreement proposes a probationary sentence and requires Ryan to pay $8,500 to cover the costs incurred by the Tempe Police Department’s investigation. The crime of disorderly conduct in Arizona can carry a maximum prison sentence of up to two years. It remains to be seen whether Ryan will face sterner consequences for his actions.

0
Law United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
5 mins ago
Asantehene Commends IGP for Transformative Work in Ghana's Police Force
The Asantehene, the traditional monarch of the Asante people in Ghana, has extended high praise to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his transformative work within the country’s security services. This commendation serves as a testament to the IGP’s dedication to reforming the police force, enhancing operational capabilities, and fortifying public
Asantehene Commends IGP for Transformative Work in Ghana's Police Force
Texas Man Sues Walmart Over Defective Tire, Demands $100 Million or Lifetime Shopping
43 mins ago
Texas Man Sues Walmart Over Defective Tire, Demands $100 Million or Lifetime Shopping
Life Sentence for Michael Wyffels in 2019 Murder Case of Alan Arvey
43 mins ago
Life Sentence for Michael Wyffels in 2019 Murder Case of Alan Arvey
Ripple's Legal Strategy: Extension Motion Aims to Tilt SEC Lawsuit
40 mins ago
Ripple's Legal Strategy: Extension Motion Aims to Tilt SEC Lawsuit
Dubai's Smart Police Stations Record 13% Surge in Transactions
41 mins ago
Dubai's Smart Police Stations Record 13% Surge in Transactions
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
43 mins ago
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
Latest Headlines
World News
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
3 mins
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
3 mins
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
10 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
14 mins
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
17 mins
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
18 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
19 mins
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
19 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
25 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
32 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app