Ewing House Sale Tops Trenton's Weekly Real Estate Transactions at $390,000

In a marked display of Trenton's vibrant real estate market, a house in Ewing emerged as the most expensive residential transaction over the past week, fetching a staggering $390,000. This sale headlined a total of 34 residential real estate transactions in the area, with the average sale price settling at a robust $209,426.

Notable Transactions

Among the ten most costly homes sold, one transaction that stood out was the sale of a single-family home located at 1403 Liberty Street. This property traded hands for an impressive $285,000, translating to a rate of $192 per square foot. The deal was concluded on January 8th, further enriching the real estate landscape of the region.

Another noteworthy transaction was the sale of a condominium located at 313 Timberlake Drive. The residence was sold for a solid $288,000, priced at $191 per square foot. The sale, finalized on November 1st, added to the diverse catalogue of residential properties exchanged in the Trenton area.

Real Estate Trends in Trenton

These transactions reflect the robustness of the real estate market in the Trenton area. The average price per square foot across these 34 transactions was $138, a testament to the value that buyers place on residential properties in the region. The variety of properties sold, from single-family homes to condominiums, underlines the diverse demand in the Trenton's residential real estate market.

The sales of these high-value properties not only illustrate the strength of the real estate market in Trenton but also indicate the potential for future growth. As the city continues to develop and attract new residents, the real estate sector is likely to remain a dynamic and vital part of Trenton's economy.