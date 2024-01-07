Evolving Views on Capitalism: From Adam Smith’s Legacy to Modern Critiques

Adam Smith, the intellectual cornerstone of capitalism, envisioned a society where individuals pursuing self-interest within a free, competitive market would culminate in collective societal benefit. This philosophy has been the bedrock of global economies for nearly 250 years. However, recent shifts in sentiment, particularly among younger generations and even within the bastion of capitalism, the Republican party, point towards a declining faith in capitalism in its present form.

Shifting Perceptions Towards Capitalism

Polls indicate a distinct drop in the positive perspectives of younger adults and Republicans towards capitalism. The cracks in popular support for capitalism became evident with a 2021 Axios poll revealing only 42 percent of adults aged 18 to 24 holding a positive view of capitalism. This shift indicates a growing disillusionment with the economic system that has been the backbone of the American dream.

Capitalism: A Double-Edged Sword

Critics acknowledge capitalism’s effective role in reducing extreme poverty worldwide but argue its inherent flaws. Issues such as widening income inequality, stagnant wages, and lack of robust social safety nets have emerged as significant criticisms. The Millennials, often seen as the torchbearers of future economies, are increasingly encountering financial struggles, further indicating that the American dream seems less attainable.

The Evolution of Capitalism: A Need of the Hour

David Brooks, a New York Times columnist and a former socialist, argues for capitalism’s adaptability. He credits capitalism for the greatest reduction in poverty history and advocates for its improvement rather than replacement. Brooks posits that capitalism is morally neutral and can be adjusted to benefit everyone. He cites Scandinavian countries as examples where free markets and generous welfare policies coexist harmoniously. However, this does not overshadow the clamor for evolution in the economic system.

The critique of “late capitalism” suggests that it has over-commercialized many aspects of life and is unsustainable without substantial evolution or reform. A new economic paradigm referred to as “New Economics”, focusing on worker empowerment and greater government influence, is increasingly touted as capitalism’s future. This paradigm suggests an evolved form of capitalism, one that retains its core principles while adapting to the needs of modern societies.