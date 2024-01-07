en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Evolving Views on Capitalism: From Adam Smith’s Legacy to Modern Critiques

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
Evolving Views on Capitalism: From Adam Smith’s Legacy to Modern Critiques

Adam Smith, the intellectual cornerstone of capitalism, envisioned a society where individuals pursuing self-interest within a free, competitive market would culminate in collective societal benefit. This philosophy has been the bedrock of global economies for nearly 250 years. However, recent shifts in sentiment, particularly among younger generations and even within the bastion of capitalism, the Republican party, point towards a declining faith in capitalism in its present form.

Shifting Perceptions Towards Capitalism

Polls indicate a distinct drop in the positive perspectives of younger adults and Republicans towards capitalism. The cracks in popular support for capitalism became evident with a 2021 Axios poll revealing only 42 percent of adults aged 18 to 24 holding a positive view of capitalism. This shift indicates a growing disillusionment with the economic system that has been the backbone of the American dream.

Capitalism: A Double-Edged Sword

Critics acknowledge capitalism’s effective role in reducing extreme poverty worldwide but argue its inherent flaws. Issues such as widening income inequality, stagnant wages, and lack of robust social safety nets have emerged as significant criticisms. The Millennials, often seen as the torchbearers of future economies, are increasingly encountering financial struggles, further indicating that the American dream seems less attainable.

The Evolution of Capitalism: A Need of the Hour

David Brooks, a New York Times columnist and a former socialist, argues for capitalism’s adaptability. He credits capitalism for the greatest reduction in poverty history and advocates for its improvement rather than replacement. Brooks posits that capitalism is morally neutral and can be adjusted to benefit everyone. He cites Scandinavian countries as examples where free markets and generous welfare policies coexist harmoniously. However, this does not overshadow the clamor for evolution in the economic system.

The critique of “late capitalism” suggests that it has over-commercialized many aspects of life and is unsustainable without substantial evolution or reform. A new economic paradigm referred to as “New Economics”, focusing on worker empowerment and greater government influence, is increasingly touted as capitalism’s future. This paradigm suggests an evolved form of capitalism, one that retains its core principles while adapting to the needs of modern societies.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Pakistan and UAE Cement Economic Partnership with Fresh Investment Opportunities
Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have solidified their commitment to strengthen economic relationships through a pivotal meeting of two key figures – Pakistan’s Minister for Commerce, Industries and Investment, Gohar Ejaz, and the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, convened in Abu Dhabi. The primary agenda was
Pakistan and UAE Cement Economic Partnership with Fresh Investment Opportunities
Pakistan's Central Bank Infuses Rs1.25 Trillion to Address Liquidity Shortage
2 mins ago
Pakistan's Central Bank Infuses Rs1.25 Trillion to Address Liquidity Shortage
Chick-fil-A Expands on Pooler Parkway with Third Outlet Amid High Demand
11 mins ago
Chick-fil-A Expands on Pooler Parkway with Third Outlet Amid High Demand
NCRTC to Rent Out RRTS Premises and Trains for Filming and Private Events
1 min ago
NCRTC to Rent Out RRTS Premises and Trains for Filming and Private Events
Monmouth's Small Businesses: A Battle Against Economic Headwinds
2 mins ago
Monmouth's Small Businesses: A Battle Against Economic Headwinds
Volkan Yilmaz: The Man Behind the Destruction of Luxury Goods
2 mins ago
Volkan Yilmaz: The Man Behind the Destruction of Luxury Goods
Latest Headlines
World News
Tyler Jordan Shines in North Stars' Victory: Hockey Roundup
26 seconds
Tyler Jordan Shines in North Stars' Victory: Hockey Roundup
Dhaka Election: Awami League Supporters Seen in Polling Booths
37 seconds
Dhaka Election: Awami League Supporters Seen in Polling Booths
Hon. Obinna Chidoka: A Journey of Political Service and Personal Milestones at 50
52 seconds
Hon. Obinna Chidoka: A Journey of Political Service and Personal Milestones at 50
An Insight into Fiji's Governance and Societal Challenges
2 mins
An Insight into Fiji's Governance and Societal Challenges
Cardiff Woman's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey Boosts Pole Dancing Skills
2 mins
Cardiff Woman's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey Boosts Pole Dancing Skills
Thrills and Spills: Recent Boys’ Prep Basketball Game Results
6 mins
Thrills and Spills: Recent Boys’ Prep Basketball Game Results
Idaho State Triumphs Over Omaha in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
6 mins
Idaho State Triumphs Over Omaha in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
Scout Team Quarterback's Key Role in Michigan's Championship Prep
6 mins
Scout Team Quarterback's Key Role in Michigan's Championship Prep
Hockey League Showdown: Standings, Game Results, and Upcoming Matches
7 mins
Hockey League Showdown: Standings, Game Results, and Upcoming Matches
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
10 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
11 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells
11 hours
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app