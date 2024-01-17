Evolus Inc Reports Surprising Q4 2023 Revenue Growth; Shares Soar

In a turn of events that is causing ripples in the aesthetics industry, Evolus Inc has reported preliminary revenue figures for the fourth quarter of 2023, showing a significant year-over-year increase of 40%, with revenues reaching a robust sum of $61 million. This impressive figure surpasses both the consensus estimate of $56.97 million and the company's sequential increase of 22%. A year marked by fiscal overperformance, 2023 closed with full-year revenues reaching approximately $202 million, an increase of 36% over the previous year and exceeding both the company's guidance and the consensus estimate.

Anticipated Growth in 2024

As we step into the fiscal year 2024, Evolus is looking ahead with confidence and a plan for further growth. The company projects revenues to rise to between $255 million and $265 million, indicating an anticipated growth rate of 26%-31% year-over-year. In addition to this, the company's projection for non-GAAP operating income positivity is set for 2025, and it believes that its existing liquidity will support current operations.

Product Development and Regulatory Approvals

On the product development front, Evolus has big plans for the year. The company intends to submit Premarket Approval applications for two of its Evolysse dermal filler products to the FDA by mid-year 2024. Moreover, it anticipates regulatory approvals in Europe for its Estyme dermal filler products in the second half of 2024. These developments are expected to bolster the company's market presence and enhance its product offerings.

Buy Ratings and Market Share Growth

Financial analysts from various firms have reiterated Buy ratings for Evolus, reflecting confidence in the company's growth trajectory. They cite the company's strong growth in market share, particularly with its Jeuveau product in the U.S. neurotoxin market, and its expansion in Europe with Nuceiva. They also noted Evolus' effective marketing and partnership strategies. In response to these announcements, Evolus shares saw a significant increase of 21.24%, trading at $12.50.