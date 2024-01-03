en English
EVgo Inc Shares Stumble but Analysts Remain Optimistic: An In-Depth Look

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
EVgo Inc, a leading player in the electric vehicle charging industry, saw a marked reduction in its trading price. The company’s shares dipped by 7.82% to $3.30 in the last trading session, a stark contrast to its 52-week high of $8.16. However, the stock has climbed by 43.03% from its one-year low of $1.88, reflecting a significant recovery. The company’s market valuation currently stands at $341.71M, with a beta of 2.44, suggesting a higher volatility in the market. The trading volume hovered around 2.2 million shares, aligning closely with its 10-day average of 2.53 million and 3-month average of 2.99 million shares.

Financial Outlook and Industry Performance

Financial analysts have bestowed a consensus ‘Overweight’ rating on EVgo Inc, with a mean rating of 2.33, indicating a positive market perspective. The company’s projected Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the current quarter stands at -$0.16. Despite recent downturns, the stock has escalated by 5.77% in the past 30 days. Furthermore, the stock has attracted a significant short interest with a cover period of 7.59 days. As per industry performance comparisons, EVgo Inc’s share value declined by 22.35% over the past six months, falling behind the industry average.

Revenue Growth and Earnings Report

Analysts express optimism regarding the company’s revenue growth, forecasting a 54.90% increase for the current quarter and a 107.80% surge for the upcoming one. They predict a year-over-year growth of 181.00%. Revenue estimates for the current quarter are set at $42.29 million, with the next quarter’s projections at $52.57 million. However, for the fiscal year 2024, the forecast implies a revenue decrease of -53.65%. The following earnings report is expected between March 28 and April 01.

Shareholder Details

Insiders hold a 0.64% stake in the company’s shares, while institutional holders command a 48.73% share. Vanguard Group Inc and Blackrock Inc. are the primary institutional shareholders. The leading mutual funds invested in EVgo Inc shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund.

Despite the tumultuous nature of the EV market, with record sales and subsequent oversupply in 2023, the industry is anticipated to witness steady EV adoption in 2024. Major players like Ford are concentrating on cost optimization and the enhancement of their Gen 2 and Gen 3 EV products. However, the industry is bracing for challenges and competition, with investor concerns about long-term investments and the competitive landscape involving established auto companies and EV startups.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

