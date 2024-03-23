Every 'Ghostbusters' Film Ranked: From 'Frozen Empire' to the 1984 Classic

Ever since Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and the late, great Harold Ramis jumped in a tricked-out 1959 Cadillac and saved Manhattan from the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, the "Ghostbusters" franchise has entertained generations with paranormal adventures and comedy high jinks on the big screen. The latest installment, "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" (in theaters now), pays homage to past and present, with the OGs teaming with teen Phoebe Spengler (Mckenna Grace) and her family to deal with an evil threat looking to ice over New York City. From worst to best, here's how the latest "Ghostbusters" entry compares to the other sequels, the female-centric reboot, and the original 1984 classic.

From Disappointment to Triumph: The Evolution of "Ghostbusters"

"Ghostbusters II": Murray called the sequel "unsatisfying", but that's being generous. We're going with abhorrent and dreadful. Five years after saving New York City, the Ghostbusters are barely hanging on financially when they're called back into duty, thanks to the reemergence of 16th-century villain Vigo the Carpathian. This sequel is a low point, with a baby involved, a sewer full of slime, and the Ghostbusters piloting the Statue of Liberty.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife": This "requel" focuses on family legacy, directed by Jason Reitman, son of original "Ghostbusters" director Ivan Reitman. The first half is engaging, showcasing Phoebe as the heir apparent in Oklahoma, with Paul Rudd as her teacher Gary. However, it eventually becomes a forgettable retread, despite paying tribute to Ramis.

"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire": The current sequel brings back old and new faces to New York City, laden with throwbacks. Garraka, a new villain, emerges as a highlight, alongside the returning Slimer, Aykroyd's deepened Ray Stantz, and Grace's Phoebe. Despite narrative issues, it's a nostalgic ride.

"Ghostbusters" (2016): Director Paul Feig's reboot is delightfully kooky, approaching the humor and spirit of the original. The female-led team, including McCarthy, Wiig, McKinnon, and Jones, brings a fresh energy, with Hemsworth's comedic performance as a standout.

The Untouchable Original

Not just the best "Ghostbusters" movie, but one of the greatest comedies of all time. The 1984 classic balances adult comedy and kid-friendly antics, with Aykroyd and Ramis' script delivering memorable lines and a mix of supernatural and spiritual themes. The performances, visuals, and iconic moments make it a timeless piece.

Looking Forward: The Future of Ghostbusters

With "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire", the franchise pays respect to its past while hinting at future directions. The challenge lies in balancing nostalgia with fresh storytelling, a task "Frozen Empire" tackles with varying degrees of success. As the franchise evolves, it must continue to innovate while honoring its roots, ensuring the Ghostbusters legacy thrives for new generations.